All-time XI of players that represented both St Pat's and Shelbourne

The article discusses the fierce rivalry between St Patrick's Athletic and Shelbourne, highlighting the players who have represented both clubs. It also mentions the tough decisions made in selecting an all-time XI of players who have played for both sides.

St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne have served up some fiery derby clashes - both on and off the pitch. Despite the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, which even went as far as the High Court during the contentious 2001/02 title battle, plenty of players have represented both sides.

And there have been some real gems, including players that won silverware with both Shels and the Saints, and international stars too. Ahead of tonight’s Richmond Park clash, we have looked at every player to line out for both capital clubs and delivered our verdict on who should make the cut





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

St Patrick's Athletic Shelbourne Derby Clashes Players Represented Both Sides Gems Silverware International Stars All-Time XI Tough Decisions Richmond Park Clash Looked At Every Player Delivered Our Verdict Players Who Have Played For Both Sides

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Meets with US President Trump in BeijingChinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held a meeting in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, discussing the relationship between the two countries and global challenges.

Read more »

St. Tropez's self tan collection will have us looking sun-kissed all summer longSt. Tropez's self tan collection will have us looking sun-kissed all summer long St. Tropez's self tan collection will have us looking

Read more »

Xi Jinping tells Nvidia, Tesla and Apple CEOs that China will ‘open wider’Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Trump's China visit as expert says he adopted statesmanlike approach with Xi JinpingUS President Donald Trump has travelled to Beijing to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and body language expert Judi James says Trump has adopted a restrained, statesmanlike demeanour to project power on the world stage

Read more »

Energiadefence Awards 2025/26: Mick O'Gara and Chloe Pearse honouredSimon Easterby presents awards to mark achievements and contributions of players, coaches, referees, and volunteers across the club game this season.

Read more »

Ireland hopeful Jack Moylan has a message for his former manager Damien Duff - he has never eaten coddle!Ireland hopeful Jack Moylan has a message for his former manager Damien Duff - he has never eaten coddle! Duff set the midfielder on his way to senior international recognition when he signed him for Shelbourne in January 2022, soon after Moylan was released by Bohemians. The 24-year-old has outlined the massive role that Duff played in his career so far - but insists there was one thing his ex-boss got wrong.

Read more »