Alleged altercation leads to the death of 38-year-old in Artane

Gardaí found deceased 38-year-old David O’Mahony in a headlock, but the perpetrator did not intend to harm him. The technical examination of the scene was conducted, and his body was removed for post-mortem examination to determine the course of the garda investigation. On Sunday morning, the arrested man was released without charge.

David O’Mahony, aged 38, died at a residence on Brookwood Heights, Artane, in the early hours of Saturday morning following an alleged altercation . Gardaí found him in a headlock, but the perpetrator did not intend to harm him.

The investigation into the circumstances of his death is complex, and technical examination of the scene was conducted. His body was removed for post-mortem examination to determine the course of the garda investigation. On Sunday morning, the arrested man was released without charge. A file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions





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Death Alleged Altercation Headlock Intent Investigation Technical Examination Post-Mortem Examination Arrested Man Release Without Charge File Preparation Director Of Public Prosecutions

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