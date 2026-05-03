Allen Heartbreak as Wu Yize Reaches World Snooker Final in Dramatic Fashion

Mark Allen missed a crucial black ball, allowing Wu Yize to mount a stunning comeback and win their World Snooker Championship semi-final 17-16, setting up a final clash with Shaun Murphy.

Mark Allen of Northern Ireland experienced a heartbreaking defeat in the semi-final of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield , falling 17-16 to the young and exceptionally talented Wu Yize of China.

The match concluded in a truly dramatic fashion, becoming one of the most memorable last-four encounters in the tournament's history. Allen, a 40-year-old from County Antrim, had a golden opportunity to secure his place in his first-ever World Snooker Championship final. He held a commanding position in the 32nd frame, needing only to pot a relatively straightforward black ball to achieve a 17-15 victory.

However, in a moment of immense pressure, Allen unfortunately missed the shot, rattling the pocket and unexpectedly handing Wu Yize a lifeline. This allowed the Chinese star to level the score at 16-16, setting the stage for a tense and decisive final frame in front of a passionate and vocal crowd. Despite the devastating miss, Allen demonstrated remarkable composure, initially building a substantial 47-point lead in the final frame.

However, an unfortunate split on the reds left him in a difficult position, creating an opening for the remarkably composed 22-year-old Wu Yize. Wu seized the opportunity with incredible skill and nerve, executing a brilliant clearance of 71 points to clinch the match 17-16 and earn his spot in the final against Shaun Murphy. A visibly shell-shocked Allen candidly admitted to BBC Sport that he didn't believe he deserved to reach the final after such a crucial error.

He attributed the miss to the intense pressure of the moment, acknowledging that such mistakes are unacceptable at the highest level of the game. Despite his disappointment, Allen graciously conceded that Wu Yize was the deserving finalist, praising his dynamic playing style, heavy scoring, and exceptional long-potting ability, predicting a future filled with World Championship titles for the young Chinese player.

The semi-final sessions on Saturday provided a stark contrast to the prolonged and criticized frame from the previous night, which former champion Steve Davis had described as an 'embarrassment'. The match was characterized by a relentless back-and-forth battle, with Allen consistently establishing a one-frame lead only to be repeatedly pegged back by Wu Yize's aggressive and accurate play. Wu consistently drilled long reds with precision and appeared unfazed by the mounting pressure.

A crucial moment arrived in the 30th frame when Wu missed a relatively simple red, allowing Allen to move within touching distance of victory at 16-14. However, Wu responded with characteristic resilience, launching a counter-attack that ultimately forced the dramatic conclusion. The match highlighted Wu Yize’s exceptional talent and mental fortitude, showcasing his ability to perform under immense pressure.

Allen’s performance, while ultimately falling short, demonstrated his experience and determination, but the missed black proved to be the defining moment of the match. The final will see Wu Yize face Shaun Murphy in what promises to be another thrilling encounter, with the young Chinese star aiming to secure his first World Championship title and cement his position as one of the sport’s rising stars.

The dramatic finish and high-quality snooker throughout the semi-final have undoubtedly captivated fans and added another chapter to the rich history of the World Snooker Championship





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Snooker World Championship Mark Allen Wu Yize Shaun Murphy Crucible Theatre Sheffield

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