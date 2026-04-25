Allen Upsets Wilson to Reach Snooker Quarter-Finals

Mark Allen defeated defending champion Kyren Wilson 13-9 in a thrilling second-round match at the World Snooker Championship, securing his place in the quarter-finals. Neil Robertson's match against Chris Wakelin is closely contested.

Mark Allen delivered a significant upset at the World Snooker Championship, defeating defending champion Kyren Wilson in a thrilling second-round encounter. The match, characterized by dramatic swings in momentum, culminated in a 13-9 victory for Allen, propelling him into the quarter-finals.

Allen, a player from County Antrim, demonstrated remarkable composure after relinquishing a commanding 5-0 lead earlier in the match. He seized control of the Saturday morning session, securing four of the first six frames and ultimately dismantling Wilson’s hopes of retaining his title. The victory is particularly noteworthy given Wilson’s recent triumph at the 2024 championship, where he overcame Jak Jones in the final.

Wilson had previously mounted a formidable comeback, winning six consecutive frames to establish a 6-5 lead, showcasing his resilience and competitive spirit. However, Allen responded with a stunning performance on Friday, punctuated by a magnificent break of 140, to gain a narrow 9-7 advantage heading into the Saturday session. The decisive Saturday morning session saw Wilson initially reduce the deficit with a well-constructed 78 break in the opening frame.

However, Allen quickly regained his momentum, responding with scores of 78 and 61 to extend his lead to 11-8. Despite a momentary setback, losing the subsequent frame, Allen maintained his focus and composure, ultimately securing the necessary frames to clinch the match. His ability to withstand pressure and capitalize on opportunities proved crucial in overcoming a determined opponent. Allen’s next challenge will be against either Barry Hawkins or Mark Williams, a three-time world champion from Wales.

Currently, Hawkins holds a 10-6 lead in their own second-round match, which is scheduled to resume on Saturday evening. This sets the stage for a potentially captivating quarter-final clash, pitting Allen against a seasoned competitor with a proven track record on the world stage. The outcome of the Hawkins-Williams match will undoubtedly influence the dynamics of Allen’s preparation and strategic approach.

Meanwhile, another notable match saw Neil Robertson, the 2010 world champion, experience a frustrating turn of events against Chris Wakelin. Robertson initially established a 4-1 lead in the opening session, appearing to be in control of the match.

However, Wakelin, currently ranked 13th in the world, mounted a spirited comeback, winning four frames consecutively to level the score. This resurgence was fueled by a significant break of 77, halting Robertson’s momentum and shifting the balance of power. Wakelin ultimately secured the final two frames of the morning session, ensuring a closely contested match heading into the evening. The ability of Wakelin to disrupt Robertson’s rhythm and capitalize on scoring opportunities highlights his potential to cause an upset.

The match underscores the unpredictable nature of the World Snooker Championship, where even established champions can face unexpected challenges from determined opponents. The tournament continues to deliver compelling drama and captivating performances, captivating snooker enthusiasts worldwide. The wider sporting landscape also saw developments, with St Pat’s topping the League of Ireland standings, ongoing debates surrounding pitch conditions in Derry, and legal proceedings involving Enoch Burke’s dismissal appeal





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