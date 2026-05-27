Amanda E. Lewis Convicted of First-Degree Murder for Drowning Daughter

Amanda E. Lewis was found guilty of first-degree murder for drowning her seven-year-old daughter Adrianna Elaine Hutto in the family pool in Esto, Florida. The conviction came after a series of inconsistencies and lies from Amanda, including her claim that the family had confiscated children's toys as punishment.

Amanda E. Lewis was convicted of first-degree murder for drowning her seven-year-old daughter Adrianna Elaine Hutto in the family pool in Esto , Florida . Adrianna Elaine Hutto resided in Esto , Florida .

On August 8, 2007, Adrianna's mother, Amanda E. Lewis, dialled 911 claiming she had discovered Adrianna unresponsive in the family pool. At first, Amanda had persuaded officers that her daughter's demise was a horrific mishap.

However, Adrianna's six-year-old stepbrother, AJ, later disclosed the shocking reality to authorities. During the subsequent criminal inquiry, it emerged Adrianna had been diagnosed with ADHD. Amanda claimed she had initially struggled to connect with her daughter but insisted their relationship had improved with time. Officers observed a notable absence of playthings throughout the property.

Amanda explained the toys had been confiscated for a week as punishment and were being stored in the garden shed. Yet this lie was quickly debunked when police searched the shed and discovered it was empty. The children's only possessions were a small red cart and two pool inflatables. Amanda successfully completed a polygraph examination where she denied murdering Adrianna.

Sheriff Lee initially informed the press that officers had discovered Adrianna in the swimming pool, but the reality was that the seven-year-old had been retrieved from the water by her mother, who attempted CPR before emergency services reached the location. In September 2007, Amanda faced arrest on first-degree murder charges, with prosecutors offering a plea deal that would see her admit to manslaughter in return for a decade behind bars.

When AJ's allegations about his mother submerging Adrianna in the pool emerged, the defence contended he was an unreliable witness given his account had altered on multiple occasions. Additional evidence presented included a neglected household, absence of children's toys, and Amanda's falsehood regarding playthings stored in the shed. Prosecutors highlighted numerous bruises on Adrianna's forehead, claiming these supported AJ's testimony about disciplinary actions.

The jury delivered a guilty verdict for first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, with Amanda receiving a life sentence without any chance of release





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Amanda E. Lewis Adrianna Elaine Hutto First-Degree Murder Drowning Esto Florida

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