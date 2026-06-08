Amber Barrett Eyes French Test After Last-Minute Heroics Propel Ireland Into Contention

Irish striker Amber Barrett, fresh from scoring a dramatic late winner against the Netherlands, discusses the upcoming decisive match against France. She reflects on her impact as a substitute, her familiarity with the French defense from club football, and the team's resilient journey from a poor start to the brink of qualification. The article covers the group scenarios, key moments from the Dutch victory, and the squad's mindset heading into the final game.

Amber Barrett , the Irish striker, has emerged as a pivotal figure for her national team during a crucial qualification phase. After scoring a dramatic late winner against the Netherlands , she set her sights on the next challenge: a showdown against France.

Her recent move from Standard Liege to Strasbourg in the French Première Ligue has been highly productive, with five goals in just six starts and four substitute appearances, showcasing her adaptability and sharp finishing. This recent victory against the Dutch has dramatically reshaped Ireland's prospects in the group. After suffering narrow defeats in their opening matches against France and the Netherlands, a single result now puts them in a strong position to advance.

The scenario hinges on the match between the Netherlands and Poland. If the Dutch win, a draw between Ireland and France would send the Netherlands directly to the finals, eliminating the need for a play-off.

However, Ireland are determined to fight for a win themselves. Amber Barrett, introduced as a substitute with fourteen minutes remaining, expressed her ambition to add another goal against a familiar French defense. She noted that many French players are now teammates or opponents in the French league, giving her valuable insight. She also acknowledged the emergence of new talent in the French squad, emphasizing that Ireland must perform at their absolute best to secure a positive result.

Barrett described the atmosphere after the Dutch win as "euphoric," comparing it to the joy of scoring the goal that secured Ireland's place in the 2023 World Cup finals at Hampden Park against Scotland. She reflected on her pattern of making an impact as a substitute, stating that games often become chaotic when she enters, though she would prefer a controlled victory.

She highlighted the collective effort, pointing to key moments like Kyra Carusa's opener, the penalty concession, and Abbie Larkin's immediate response as crucial to maintaining belief. Looking ahead, she framed the upcoming match against France with a cup-final mentality. A win would potentially allow Ireland to top the group, while even a draw would solidify a favorable play-off position, avoiding the tougher route associated with a fourth-place finish.

She credited the team's character and resilience for reaching this juncture after a difficult start. The team's head coach, Carla Ward, played a key role in motivating the players, evoking past significant moments like Katie McCabe's goal against Sweden in 2022 to instill belief. Barrett stressed the importance of seizing the moment, suggesting that the dramatic events of the Netherlands game might be their defining turning point.

With the group standings tightly contested, Ireland enters the final match with confidence and nothing to lose, ready to challenge France for a place in the finals





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Ireland Women's Football Amber Barrett UEFA Qualification France Vs Ireland Netherlands Strasbourg Carla Ward World Cup Qualifiers Last-Minute Goal

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