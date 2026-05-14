Ambulance footage of dead man sparks privacy concerns

The family of a man filmed as he lay dead during an ambulance call out to his apartment are seeking a mandatory injunction against Alley Cat Films Ltd and Virgin Media Ireland Ltd, claiming the footage was obtained by trespass and continues to be available on various social media platforms, causing distress and infringing on their privacy.

Bernard Slean suffered from addiction issues and when the ambulance service responded to an emergency call to his apartment in Ayrfield, Dublin, on October 8th, 2025, he was already dead.

The footage recorded by a camera crew with Alley Cat Films Ltd, which was filming for a documentary series called First Timers on the Frontline, was pixelated and blurred, making it difficult to identify the deceased person. The sisters of Bernard, Jennifer McCaffrey and Alison Lynch, owned the apartment jointly with their brother, as part of family wishes that Bernard would live there as long as he had addiction issues.

The Transport Authority disputes a PAC report claiming a new ticketing system is €41m over budget. A Manchester mayor Andy Burnham may challenge Starmer. The matter has had a catastrophic effect on the family's ability to process the difficult circumstances of the death of their brother





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Ambulance Footage Privacy Concerns Injunction Alley Cat Films Ltd First Timers On The Frontline Transport Authority PAC Report Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Starmer

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