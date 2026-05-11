Ambulance Workers Strike: Significant Disruption in Emergency Care Services

National Ambulance Service (NAS) employees part of trade unions Unite and Siptu have begun a 24-hour stoppage tomorrow, impacting emergency care services. The HSE has warned of delays in responding to non-life-threatening incidents, urging the public to attend chemists, GPs or local clinics for care.

Significant disruption will be faced by people trying to access emergency care as ambulance workers go on strike. National Ambulance Service (NAS) employees part of trade unions Unite and Siptu began a work-to-rule action today and have committed to a 24-hour stoppage tomorrow.

It begins at 8am, with the HSE saying the NAS will be significantly impacted, but all other health services are operating as normal. Priority will be given to patients facing emergencies such as cardiac or respiratory arrest, and those experiencing serious trauma such as that arising from road traffic accidents, the HSE has said.

It has warned that there will be delays in responding to non-life-threatening incidents, with the public being urged to attend chemists, GPs or local clinics for care. The stoppage comes after trade union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action last month following long-standing disputes over pay.

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics have accused the HSE of failing to implement an independent report in 2020 that staff salaries should be updated to reflect a heavier workload and skillset for employees. In recent years, the unions say that ambulance personnel have increased responsibilities, are more qualified and deserve higher pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: 'Management have left our members with no option but to take action to secure long-overdue recognition and pay commensurate with their skills and expertise. They have Unite’s full support in this fight.

' The union’s regional officer Eoin Drummey added that members would 'prefer to be on the frontline saving lives, but they have been forced on to the picket line to demand that the vital work they do serving communities across Ireland is finally recognised. If the dispute isn’t resolved, ambulance workers say they will escalate - with a two-day stoppage planned from May 19 and a three-day strike on May 26.

The HSE says a contingency plan is in place to prioritise patients and minimise disruption. It has urged the public to continue to follow general guidance during an emergency, such as calling 999 or 112. In a statement, the HSE said in July 2025 it and the Government accepted WRC proposals and the Labour Court Recommendation. These included 3–14 per cent pay improvements, on top of 9.25 per cent under the PSA, but union members rejected this proposal.

A spokesperson for the HSE added: 'The HSE and Government accepts the need to both increase and modernise pay arrangements for our staff working in the NAS but is also obliged to ensure that in exchange for significant increases in pay, our services can continue to transform to meet the needs of the public.

' Sinn Féin spokesperson for employment, Rose Conway-Walsh, has slammed the Government for failure to show 'genuine goodwill' with ambulance workers. The Mayo TD said: 'These workers save lives every single day, often in the most difficult and stressful circumstances imaginable, yet they continue to be failed by government inaction and chronic understaffing.

'The Minister for Health must intervene, show leadership and work to bring this dispute to a resolution before further damage is done to pre-hospital emergency care services





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Ambulance Workers Strike Emergency Care Services HSE Priority Non-Life-Threatening Incidents General Guidance Emergency Chronic Understaffing Government Inaction Rose Conway-Walsh Minister For Health

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