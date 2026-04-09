American Couple Crowns Galway as Favorite Irish City After Exploring Dublin, Cork, and Belfast

An American couple shares their experiences traveling through Ireland, highlighting Galway as their top choice due to its friendly atmosphere and manageable size. They also praise Cork for its welcoming locals and Dublin for its vibrant attractions, while sharing their overall impressions of the country's beauty and walkability.

American couple Joey and Lauren, documenting their travels on YouTube, have shared their experiences in Ireland , naming Galway as their favorite city after visiting Dublin , Cork , and Belfast. During an interview, they discussed their impressions of each location, emphasizing the unique aspects that contributed to their rankings. Joey explained their preference for Galway , citing its appealing city center, array of activities, and manageable size.

Coming from Arizona, they were particularly struck by the warmth and friendliness of the Galway locals. They also highlighted the beauty of Eyre Square and the inviting atmosphere of the pubs, appreciating the balance of liveliness without overwhelming crowds. While Galway earned the top spot, the couple also spoke highly of Cork, acknowledging its distinctive charm and appeal. Their conversation with CorkBeo revealed their appreciation for the kindness of Cork's residents, the energy of the city center, and the local pride in their hurling team. They noted the welcoming and relaxed demeanor of the people, making it easy for them to connect with locals. They recounted positive experiences in local pubs, even mentioning a fun encounter at Dunnes Stores where they tried a chicken fillet roll, a recommendation from singer-songwriter Garron Noone, after receiving helpful advice from some friendly young locals. The couple's visit to Dublin presented a contrasting experience. They faced initial difficulties due to disturbances on the Luas line shortly after arriving. When comparing Cork and Dublin, Joey expressed that Cork might be the better option for those seeking a more relaxed and leisurely experience, with local pubs and scenic views. However, he acknowledged that Dublin would appeal more to those seeking a vibrant city with globally recognized sites and attractions. The couple stated they wouldn't consider relocating to Dublin due to the city's size and accounts of anti-social behavior, as well as the perceived difficulty of navigating the city center by car. During their time in Cork, the couple also explored Cobh, a stunning island settlement in Cork Harbour. Joey described Cobh as 'beautiful,' recalling how they were captivated by the stunning views while filming. They also admired St Colman's Cathedral, contrasting its beauty with some American churches. In their overall assessment of Ireland, the pair emphasized the stunning landscape and the walkability of most cities as standout features. They contrasted this with their home country, where even short trips to local shops often required lengthy travel times





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Galway Cork Dublin Travel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Traffic Alert: Motorists Warned of Delays Due to Planned Vehicle Protests Across IrelandAuthorities are warning of potential traffic disruptions across Ireland on Tuesday, April 7th, due to planned vehicle protests. Convoys are expected to gather on major roads, including the M1, N2, N3, N4, M7, and N11, with plans to converge in Dublin, Galway, and Cork. The Irish Road Haulage Association has announced it will not participate in the protests and is working with the government to address rising fuel costs.

Read more »

Galway and Waterford Clash in Division 1A Camogie FinalThe Division 1A National League final is set to feature a clash between Galway and Waterford, two teams with strong camogie traditions. Galway, with a history of success, faces a rising Waterford team, promising a competitive match.

Read more »

Dundalk and Galway Shine as Shamrock Rovers Close In: League of Ireland RecapA review of Monday's League of Ireland action, highlighting Dundalk's impressive form, Shamrock Rovers' comeback victory, and other key performances, including standout displays from players like Daryl Horgan and Gbemi Arubi. Pressure mounts on Derry City, while Waterford shows promise.

Read more »

Look inside Laoise's spacious Galway turret house as it makes Home of the Year finalThere was tough competition in tonight's episode, but Laoise's spacious and unique 'upside down' house that now has a classic and timeless interior is moving on to the final

Read more »

Cork boss Ben O'Connor: 'It's outside noise and we're not taking any notice'The latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Cork Manager Ben O'Connor Shrugs Off 'Outside Noise' Ahead of Munster Opener Against TipperaryCork boss Ben O'Connor downplays media scrutiny and injury concerns as his team prepares for a crucial Munster championship match against Tipperary.

Read more »