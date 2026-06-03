Amplify the Effects of In-Clinic Treatments with a Skincare Regime

A skincare regime can enhance the effects of in-clinic treatments, such as toxin injections, and provide long-term benefits for the skin. A water-light serum and a red light mask are two products that can be used as part of a skincare regime to firm and smooth the skin, and to restore its integrity and elasticity.

The effects of in-clinic treatments can be amplified with the right ongoing skincare regime . Make this your number one commitment to protecting your investment and your skin.

A water-light serum packed with wrinkle-modulating peptides to diminish fine lines and amp-up the effects of toxin injections with niacinamide for added skin strength and glow. Firms skin, smooths the complexion, and restores integrity; a hero product that's perfect for meno- and post-menopause skin in need of a heavy-hitter. When the comeback needs to be better than the setback, this mask is a speedy godsend for tired complexions and perfect for 15 minutes before a big night out.

Choose between Clear and Calming or Rejuvenating options, both come with effective strengths of red light to steadily improve skin quality, strength, and condition. The Clear and Calming variant includes blue light to balance oily, congested skin. Irish made, by nurses. Brand new to market, this affordable serum uses a cholesterol-like molecule and the amino acid isoleucine to support skin structure and restore elasticity, and bounce.

Pump up the volume! Becoming an IMAGE subscriber can also provide benefits, with subscribers receiving all four issues of IMAGE Magazine and two issues of IMAGE Interiors directly to their door, along with digital access to all digital magazines and the full digital archive, as well as a luxury gift from La Bougie worth €75. Subscribing to IMAGE involves agreeing to receive future communications from the company and being happy for data to be shared with IMAGE





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Skincare Regime In-Clinic Treatments Toxin Injections Niacinamide Red Light Mask

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