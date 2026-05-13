An Garda Síochána and HSE Announce Support of Herbert Protocol for Dementia Missing Persons

An Garda Síochána and the Health Service Executive (HSE) have announced their support of the Herbert Protocol at the International Dementia Conference, aiming to raise awareness and support over 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland.

An Garda Síochána and the Health Service Executive ( HSE ) have announced their support of the Herbert Protocol at the International Dementia Conference, with the aim of raising awareness and supporting over 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland.

Police can now hand in the pre-completed form directly to An Garda Síochána, which will help deploy resources immediately to the locations where the person is most likely to be found. The Herbert Protocol, established in the UK, helps locate missing people who have dementia by providing key information, such as a description, recent photo, medicine, important phone numbers, and familiar places.

The HSE is delighted to see the Protocol receive support from the Gardaí, as it ensures families have everything they need to start searching while maintaining dignity for those suffering from dementia





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An Garda Síochána HSE Herbert Protocol Dementia Missing Persons

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