An Stad: The Dublin Shop That Was a Crucible of Irish Nationalism

Exploring An Stad, a short-lived but influential Dublin tobacco shop from 1900-1905, which served as a vital social and intellectual hub for Irish nationalists, artists, and writers, including James Joyce, Oliver St John Gogarty, and Michael Cusack. The shop's visitors' books offer a unique glimpse into the era's cultural and political landscape.

An obscure tobacco shop in Dublin from the early 1900s, known as An Stad , served as a vibrant hub for Irish nationalism and cultural discourse.

Operating for a mere five years, from 1900 to 1905, An Stad at No. 1b North Frederick Street was far more than just a purveyor of tobacco. Its manager, a fluent Irish speaker, facilitated a unique form of social networking through a series of visitors' books, capturing the essence of the intellectual and artistic circles that frequented the establishment.

The shop's primary business was tobacco, but its owner, McGarvey, a poet and entertainer himself, famously known for composing The Star of the County Down, cultivated an environment where conversations flowed freely among a community of thinkers and wits.

Prominent figures of the era, including the acclaimed writer Oliver St John Gogarty, who resided nearby, and Michael Cusack, a pivotal founder of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), were regular visitors.

The historical significance of An Stad is further illuminated by its appearance, albeit disguised as Cooney's, in James Joyce's unfinished memoir, Stephen Hero. Joyce also subtly references the shop in A Portrait of the Artist, describing a meeting at a cigar shop opposite Findlater's Church. It is even suggested that An Stad was the very place where Joyce first encountered Cusack.

According to a statement made by artist Harry C Phibbs in 1953, Cusack introduced himself to Joyce as Citizen Cusack, a moniker that would later become famously immortalized in Joyce's Ulysses.

Another notable literary figure, William Bulfin, chronicled his experiences in his travelogue Rambles in Eirinn. He recounted a visit to a Dublin tower in September 1904, accompanied by an unnamed associate, where he witnessed a group of young Bohemians engaging in what he described as outraging the seoníní, a term suggesting they were challenging conventional or pretentious behavior.

This location has since been identified as the Martello tower, and the trio of Bohemians as Joyce, Gogarty, and Samuel Chenevix Trench.

Intriguingly, through further scholarship, including previous contributions to the journal Cut & Paste by Turlough Crowe, it has been established that Bulfin's companion on this excursion was Arthur Griffith, a key figure in Irish nationalism.

Among the other distinguished patrons of An Stad was William Gibson, the second Baron Ashbourne, affectionately known as Mad Willie. This cultural nationalist was known for his eccentricities, such as wearing a kilt and purportedly keeping a pet turtle in his sporran. While Mad Willie might not be as widely remembered today as his sister Violet, his presence at An Stad underscored the diverse and often unconventional individuals drawn to the shop.

Oliver St John Gogarty himself dedicated a chapter in his memoir, Tumbling in the Hay, to An Stad. He humorously noted that while many patrons ostensibly engaged in traditional Gaelic sports like hurling, their preferred activities often involved more leisurely pursuits, such as smoking and intellectual debate. Gogarty observed that a sense of collective purpose permeated the shop, a shared commitment to the Irish cause, even if individual sincerity was sometimes questionable. He highlighted the unifying presence of Arthur Griffith, whom everyone could believe in, and the alternative appeal of Michael Cusack for those more inclined towards the athletic aspects of Irish identity, contrasting with Griffith's more intellectual demeanor.

Though An Stad ceased operations in 1905, its legacy endured. A hotel bearing the same name on a different part of Frederick Street later became a popular meeting place for republicans. Furthermore, a similar establishment at 75a Great Britain Street (now Parnell Street) also carried on the spirit of the original shop.

The four original An Stad visitor books, having remained in McGarvey's possession for several years, reappeared in the 1940s on a bookstall along the Dublin quays. Fortunately, a Gaelic scholar recognized their immense historical and literary value and preserved them for future generations.

Today, these books are carefully curated by individuals who understand their importance as a unique daily chronicle of the lives and aspirations of ordinary Irish nationalists during the formative years of 1900-1905. The journal Cut & Paste, which features Turlough Crowe's extensive research on An Stad, draws its name from Arthur Griffith's publication Scissors and Paste, a wartime endeavor that cleverly bypassed censorship by reprinting and recontextualizing censored newspaper articles.

The current issue of Cut & Paste, however, offers original essays from a range of esteemed contributors, including Colum Kenny, Felix Larkin, and Brian Maye, reflecting the continued scholarly interest in this pivotal period of Irish history. The journal is available for purchase both in print and as a digital download





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