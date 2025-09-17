An Unforgettable Week Exploring Kyoto

A journey through Kyoto's ancient charm, vibrant culture, and serene beauty. From the geisha district of Gion to the iconic Fushimi Inari Shrine, this article captures the essence of Kyoto's allure.

Japan has always been at the top of my travel bucket list since childhood. After years of planning, saving, and coordinating schedules, my dream trip finally came true. While it might be considered a long-haul destination, my three weeks exploring Japan through walking, cycling, and utilizing the efficient public transportation system proved that the 20-hour journey from Ireland is well worth the effort.

We began our adventure in Tokyo, the capital city, before traveling southwest to Kyoto, where I experienced one of the most unforgettable weeks of my life. Kyoto served as Japan's capital for over a millennium, from 794 to 1868, and it offers a captivating blend of the modern and the traditional. It boasts a vibrant cityscape, fantastic shopping, lively nightlife, and a rich cultural heritage that is evident everywhere. As first-time visitors, we indulged in some of Kyoto's most popular attractions, catching glimpses of cherry blossoms along the way. Late March marked the anticipated blooming of Japan's iconic cherry blossoms, with peak bloom expected in early April. We were fortunate enough to witness some along our journey, as this season lasts only about a week and varies slightly throughout Japan. The Gion District, renowned as Kyoto's geisha district, is a must-visit. It showcases some of the best-preserved Edo period buildings in the country, particularly the traditional wooden machiya townhouses with their characteristic sliding doors and latticed windows. The Yasaka Shrine, a focal point for tourists, sits within this area. We arrived before 7 am to escape the crowds and found the streets relatively quiet. However, by then, people were already gathering at the base of the iconic Yasaka pagoda. Throughout the district, you'll discover restaurants, shops, and cafes, adding a touch of modernity to this historical setting. While you might encounter maiko or geiko (Kyoto's term for geisha), remember to be respectful and refrain from taking photos of them on private, preserved streets. Photographing or filming them without their permission is considered impolite and carries a hefty fine. Be mindful of photography restrictions on certain streets and watch for signage.Nishiki Market, a covered food market stretching across five streets, is a paradise for foodies. It offers a delectable array of Japanese delicacies, from mochi sweets and fried chicken to fresh sushi and tempura. Strolling through the stalls, sampling a bite here and there, will easily turn into a satisfying meal. You can also find traditional Japanese cookware and cozy bars for a drink. While the market can get crowded, moving along ensures a smooth experience. Designated eating areas are provided so you don't obstruct others. This thoughtful consideration for space and flow is a recurring theme we observed throughout Japan. We celebrated Saint Patrick's Day in Kyoto at the Man in the Moon Irish bar, a friendly spot though they ran out of Guinness before closing time. The Gion area is known for its numerous bars that keep the party going late into the night. After spending a few hours in the Irish pub, we decided to end our Paddy's Day celebrations with karaoke, which originated in Japan. As we belted out tunes by The Pogues and Chappel Roan, we wrapped up our late-night festivities. Another iconic image associated with Kyoto is the beautiful and serene Fushimi Inari Shrine. This shrine is famous for its pathway lined with thousands of vibrant red tori gates that wind their way up and across Mount Inari. Each gate is a donation from individuals or companies, with the donor's name and donation date inscribed on it. The hike to the summit and back takes around two to three hours and involves a combination of stairs built into the mountain and elevated pathways. We decided to take on the entire hike and found that as we ascended, around 70%, the crowds thinned out. Upon reaching the summit, we had the place to ourselves, enjoying the breathtaking panoramic views





