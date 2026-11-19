Newstalk presenter Andrea Gilligan discusses shocking bedsheet hygiene stats, the criminalization of violent porn, and the severe mental health costs of Ireland's rental crisis with guests.

Andrea Gilligan, the presenter of Lunchtime Live on Newstalk, has publicly expressed profound disgust regarding recent findings that suggest one in four individuals do not change their bedsheets after hosting overnight visitors. The radio host, who spends a significant portion of her personal time managing household chores, described the statistic as absolutely revolting and a source of genuine horror.

Microbiological Risks in Shared Sleeping Areas

Gilligan addressed the hygiene gap by consulting microbiologist Primrose Freestone, who explained the biological implications of reusing soiled linens. Freestone noted that sweat deposited on sheets provides a nutrient-rich snack for skin bacteria, creating an environment where interesting microscopic events continue to occur between guests. The host reacted with visible revulsion to these details, admitting her strong stance is rooted in both disgust and resentment for the labor required to maintain such standards.

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Government Plans to Criminalize Violent Pornography

Shifting to more serious societal issues, Gilligan discussed government proposals to criminalize violent pornography, a topic she approached with grim determination rather than shock. Psychologist Siobhan O'Higgins joined the program to explain how young people are currently learning about sex through online content, leading to an inability to distinguish between acceptable and unacceptable behaviors. O'Higgins highlighted that acts like strangulation have become normalized through this medium, while the concepts of shared intimacy and consent are often discarded.

Mental Health Toll of the Irish Rental Crisis

The host also tackled the escalating housing emergency, citing data from the property website Daft.ie which reports a 43 percent increase in rents over six years. This surge has pushed the average monthly rent to a staggering €2,239, creating severe financial and psychological pressures for tenants across the country. Gilligan emphasized that these economic figures represent real human stories with long-term ramifications for stability and mental well-being.

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Personal Stories of Housing Insecurity and Eviction

Gilligan gave a platform to tenants like Aoife, who described enduring a litany of negative experiences including assault by a fellow housemate and three no-fault evictions within four years. Aoife questioned how declining birth rates can be addressed when young people lack a stable base to build a life, illustrating the interconnectedness of contemporary societal trends. The emotional toll was further highlighted by Niamh, who moved into her mother's home to save money but reported paying with her mental health in the process.

Comparative Journalism Styles on Irish Radio

The broadcast segment concluded by contrasting Gilligan's relatable, empathetic approach with the brisk efficiency seen on other programs like The Last Word on Today FM. Host Matt Cooper was noted for his keen journalistic instinct, often conducting interviews at a fast pace to cover extensive ground, such as his recent interview with Taoiseach Micheál Martin. While Gilligan's delivery may not always be polished, her ability to get people to discuss tough situations with singular talent remains a defining feature of her show.