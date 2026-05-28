Andrew McBrine left stranded as New Zealand dominate Ireland in Belfast Test

Day two of the Ireland vs New Zealand Test saw New Zealand's bowlers, led by Nathan Smith, shred Ireland's batting lineup. Despite a defiant 73 not out from Andy McBrine, no teammate could stay with him to help reach his first Test century. New Zealand declared on 490 for eight after plentiful batting contributions, then enforced the follow-on, leaving Ireland in deep trouble on 65 for two and trailing by 246 runs.

Ireland's Andrew McBrine was left stranded on 73 not out on day two of the Test match against New Zealand at Stormont in Belfast. New Zealand, having declared on 490 for eight after centuries from Tom Blundell (186) and Rachin Ravindra (121) and 98 from debutant Dean Foxcroft, reduced Ireland to 179 in their first innings and then 65 for two in the second after enforcing the follow-on.

Nathan Smith took six wickets for 40 in Ireland's first innings, and three more in the second to leave Ireland facing a deficit of 246 runs. McBrine and Mark Adair added 85 for the seventh wicket in the first innings, but the tail failed to support McBrine as he sought his maiden Test hundred. In the second innings, Ireland lost early wickets to Smith, with Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, and Lorcan Tucker all falling cheaply.

McBrine and Adair again provided resistance, but after Adair's departure, no lower-order batsman could stay with McBrine, who remained unbeaten on 73. New Zealand then enforced the follow-on, and early wickets left Ireland at 65 for two at stumps with Stephen Doheny on 36 not out. New Zealand need eight more wickets to win, while Ireland must survive or build a massive total to avoid an innings defeat





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Test Cricket Ireland Cricket New Zealand Cricket Andy Mcbrine Nathan Smith Stormont Belfast Follow-On Test Match

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