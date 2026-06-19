Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, has won the Makerfield byelection with an overwhelming majority, increasing pressure on UK prime minister Keir Starmer to reconsider his determination to keep his job. Burnham's allies are planning to press Starmer to set a time frame for his departure, allowing Burnham's uncontested coronation as prime minister and avoiding prolonged public recriminations. The scale of Labour Party's majority in Makerfield will reassure jittery MPs that Burnham has the ability to lead a fight back against the far-right. Polls suggest Labour would be about six percentage points higher if Burnham was prime minister. Burnham is promising 'change' and setting himself up as a champion of those who feel alienated from Westminster. His agenda sees power being devolved to the regions and more state ownership of key utilities. His challenge, were he to become prime minister, would be facing the same stretched public finances that have constrained all recent UK governments and severely limit room for policy manoeuvre.

Andy Burnham promises 'change' and sets himself up as a champion of those who feel alienated from Westminster. His overwhelming byelection victory in Greater Manchester has increased pressure on UK prime minister Keir Starmer to reconsider his determination to keep his job.

Burnham's allies say he will this weekend press Starmer to set a time frame for his departure, allowing Burnham's uncontested coronation as prime minister and avoiding prolonged public recriminations. Louise Haigh, a former cabinet minister managing Burnham's campaign, hopes Starmer, one of the most unpopular prime ministers in polling history, will consider an orderly and managed transition.

The scale of Labour Party's majority in Makerfield, a 97 per cent white, working class seat, will reassure jittery MPs that Burnham has the ability to lead a fight back against the far-right. Polls suggest Labour would be about six percentage points higher if Burnham was prime minister. Burnham is promising 'change' and setting himself up as a champion of those who feel alienated from Westminster.

His agenda sees power being devolved to the regions and more state ownership of key utilities. His challenge, were he to become prime minister, would be facing the same stretched public finances that have constrained all recent UK governments and severely limit room for policy manoeuvre





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Andy Burnham Makerfield Byelection Keir Starmer Power Being Devolved To The Regions State Ownership Of Key Utilities Change Champion Of Those Who Feel Alienated From West Public Recriminations Far-Right Public Finances Policy Manoeuvre

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