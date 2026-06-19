Andy Burnham's Landslide Victory in Makerfield Byelection Shakes Labour Leadership

Andy Burnham's emphatic win in the Makerfield byelection, securing nearly 55% of the vote and defeating Reform UK by 20 percentage points, positions him as a serious challenger to Keir Starmer's leadership and raises questions about the prime minister's future.

Andy Burnham 's decisive victory in the Makerfield byelection has sent shockwaves through the UK Labour Party, positioning the Greater Manchester mayor as a formidable challenger to Prime Minister Keir Starmer 's leadership.

The result, announced in the early hours of Friday at the Edge conference centre in Wigan, saw Burnham secure nearly 55 percent of the vote, more than doubling Labour's share from the local elections just weeks ago and outstripping the Reform UK candidate by a full 20 percentage points. This emphatic win in a heavily pro-Brexit constituency, where Reform had dominated every ward in May, underscored Burnham's unique appeal and his ability to push back against the populist right.

In his victory speech, Burnham framed the result as a wake-up call for Labour, describing it as the party's final chance to change or face annihilation at the hands of Reform in the next general election. The message was unmistakable: Burnham, not Starmer, holds the key to reversing Labour's electoral decline and halting Reform UK's momentum. The ramifications of this byelection extend far beyond a single parliamentary seat.

Burnham's campaign, masterminded by former transport secretary Lou Haigh, was built on a strategy that directly confronted the Reform challenge head-on, even in territory that had seemed lost to Labour. By not only winning but doing so with a margin that nearly tripled the combined vote share of the right-wing Restore Britain party, Burnham demonstrated that his leadership could deliver where Starmer's has faltered.

Haigh immediately called for an orderly transition of power from Starmer to Burnham, a sentiment that reflects growing unease within Labour ranks. While Starmer has insisted he is not stepping down, the scale of Burnham's victory and the inescapable conclusion that he has solutions to the Reform conundrum that elude the current prime minister suggest that Starmer's position is increasingly precarious.

The Makerfield result has effectively launched Burnham's bid for Number 10, and with the political momentum firmly behind him, he is now the front-runner in any potential leadership contest. However, replicating this victory on a national scale will be no easy task. Burnham's celebrity status and personal popularity were key factors in Makerfield, giving him advantages that other Labour candidates would not enjoy.

The chant There's only one Andy Burnham is more than just a football-themed slogan; it reflects a genuine connection with voters that may not be transferable. Moreover, the weakness of the Reform candidate, local plumber Rob Kenyon, who ran a poor campaign, worked in Burnham's favour. At a national level, Reform is likely to field stronger candidates, and the vote-splitting effect of Restore Britain may not be as pronounced.

Yet Burnham has proven that Labour can win in difficult terrain, and his victory has fundamentally altered the political landscape. For Nigel Farage's Reform UK, the defeats in two consecutive English byelections signal that the party has peaked, and the dream of Farage becoming prime minister now seems a long shot. All eyes now turn to Westminster, where Starmer must decide whether to cling to power or yield to the rising tide of support for Burnham.

With former health secretary Wes Streeting also potentially entering the ring, the coming days will determine the future direction of the Labour Party and the country





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