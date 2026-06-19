Andy Burnham's Victory Speech Disrupted Amid By-Election Pandemonium in Makerfield

Andy Burnham's victory speech was disrupted by other candidates who grabbed the microphone before the Greater Manchester Mayor could deliver his address. The speech was marred by boos and jeers as the disrupting candidates were jeered off by crowds.

Andy Burnham 's victory speech was disrupted amid by-election pandemonium in Makerfield. Burnham declared victory at the Makerfield by-election in the early hours after securing 24,927 votes against Reform's 15,696.

But other candidates grabbed the microphone before the Greater Manchester Mayor, gatecrashing his moment of triumph. It had been agreed beforehand that only the victorious candidate would make a speech. Burnham approached the podium to begin his address, but was cut short. He then left the stage as boos rang out.

Independent candidate Rob Pownall was amongst two contenders who seized the spotlight. He declared: This Labour government has done sod all for British wildlife. He then urged Burnham to do something proper for wildlife in this country. The audience was told following the mayhem: We did agree with all candidates that there would just be one speech this evening for the successful candidate, that is what we are trying to do and that is what we will do.

The disrupting candidates were jeered off by crowds before Burnham returned to the platform to deliver his address ahead of his plan to oust Starmer. Marking his triumph, Burnham declared that tonight represented a turning point. The former Greater Manchester Mayor continued: From here on, I will give everything I have got to make it so, to ensure the name Makerfield is forever synonymous with bringing about the change this country needs, bringing back something we've lost. Hope.

Hope for the future. I am proud that this place has shone in the world's spotlight these last five weeks and the warmth, humour and hospitality of its people has been on show for all to see. It will never be a stepping stone to me, but instead will be my touch stone, a Makerfield test. At the heart of British politics will ensure the places Westminster has neglected will now get fairness.

Burnham added: I promise to lead by example from the front. I will focus on problem-solving rather than point-scoring, and I will work hard after this by-election to heal the divisions of this campaign and let it be really understood that I will be your MP, however you voted.

The newly elected Makerfield MP went on: There will be no second chance, but it is a chance now, from this result tonight, to build a new politics based on unity and hope, turning away from the path that takes us to a divided, dark politics of the kind we see in the United States. Wrapping up his speech, Burnham declared: This result will bring about a country that works fairly for everywhere and for everybody.

People here have voted for change. They have voted for more power for the North and everywhere forgotten by Westminster. They have voted for hope. Now let's give that back to them





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