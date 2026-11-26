Ireland head coach Andy Farrell notes a significant boost in team self-belief following their victory over South Africa as they prepare for the final autumn Test against Australia.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has witnessed a tangible shift in the confidence levels of his squad, a development underscored by the palpable respect he receives from rival coaching elites. The dynamic was clearly visible in London when France coach Fabien Galthie paused his conversation to congratulate Farrell on his team reaching the Nations Championship final. Galthie extended a handshake and wished Farrell's side well for their upcoming clash against South Africa before moving on, a gesture that highlighted the high standing Farrell commands among his peers.

Peer Respect and Professional Standing

The mutual respect between the coaching staffs extended to the player group as well. England captain Maro Itoje approached Farrell from the left to exchange pleasantries, drawing laughter from the Ireland coach as he praised Itoje's appearance, specifically noting his pearl earring. These brief but meaningful interactions serve as a barometer for Farrell's professional reputation, with both the French and English leadership viewing him as a top-tier operator in the rugby world.

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Despite this external validation, Farrell and his players recognize that international respect must be earned through consistent high-level performances on the field. The team is determined to translate their growing self-belief into reliable results, understanding that a single victory is insufficient to establish themselves as a feared force in world rugby. They aim to build a track record that mirrors the dominance they recently showed against one of the sport's toughest opponents.

Accountability and Team Growth Metrics

Scottish captain Tadhg Beirne, leading the team in the absence of suspended hooker Dan Sheehan, emphasized that the primary focus of this campaign has been continuous improvement. Beirne acknowledged that the team did not start the year as intended, pointing to a poor showing against the Springboks in November and a disappointing loss in Paris during the Six Nations as early setbacks.

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The summer tour provided further lessons, with a narrow win against Australia that Beirne admitted was not fully deserved, followed by underwhelming performances against Japan and France. Beirne described these results as reminders of the team's potential, stating that the squad is actively working to close the gap between their current output and their maximum capability, with the goal of making significant strides in each upcoming fixture.

Coaching Standards and Future Roadmap

Farrell attributes much of the recent positive trajectory to a cultural shift toward greater accountability within the squad. He noted that players are now more willing to hold each other to high standards, particularly regarding physical conditioning, moving away from the tendency to make excuses for poor fitness levels. This internal pressure, Farrell argued, creates a stronger foundation for progress and ensures that standards are maintained across all facets of the game.

This demand for excellence extends to the technical staff as well. Farrell has challenged his assistant coaches, including Paul O'Connell, Simon Easterby, Andrew Goodman, Johnny Sexton, and John Fogarty, to deliver honest and direct feedback. The coaching group is committed to eliminating fluff and focusing on precise, actionable instructions to help players reach their full potential during the critical months leading up to the next World Cup cycle.

World Cup Contender Status and Next Steps

As the team prepares for the final match of the autumn window against Australia, Farrell confirmed that his assessment of the squad's World Cup prospects has evolved positively. He admitted earlier in the month that he did not yet view Ireland as genuine contenders for the title, but the victory over Rassie Erasmus's Springboks has significantly boosted that confidence. While the team avoids setting rigid targets, Farrell views the recent progress as a vital step toward becoming top-tier competitors.

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The schedule ahead is rigorous, featuring a four-game series this autumn followed by a five-game Six Nations campaign in 2027 before the pre-World Cup preparation begins in the summer. Farrell highlighted that the World Cup itself is a seven-game series, making every match in the upcoming windows crucial for building the momentum and depth required to succeed on the global stage. The focus now remains on finishing this autumn strong and carrying that momentum into the new year.