Ireland Beat Argentina 42-12 in Nations Championship Opener but Face Injury Concerns

Ireland opened their Nations Championship campaign with a 42-12 bonus-point win over Argentina at the Aviva Stadium, but injuries to Dan Sheehan, Sean Jansen and Robert Baloucoune cast a shadow over the victory.

Ireland began the inaugural Nations Championship with a commanding 42-12 bonus-point victory over Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, the first of three home games in the new competition.

The win was Ireland's twelfth in a dozen home meetings with Los Pumas and their second biggest winning margin against them. Head coach Andy Farrell called it a good night's work but admitted the result may have come at a cost. Captain Dan Sheehan departed for a head injury assessment before half-time and did not return, though Farrell said he seemed fine in the dressing room.

Also read Ireland Host Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Nations Championship Opener

Ireland Injury Concerns Against Argentina

Sean Jansen limped off with a bang to his knee and Robert Baloucoune was also forced off with an unspecified issue, which is a particular concern given his history of hamstring problems. Josh van der Flier and Mack Hansen carried on despite apparent lower leg problems, with Hansen also nursing an ankle issue. Farrell highlighted the lack of ruthlessness in his side's performance despite the six-try display.

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He said the story of the game was that Ireland missed a chance to be ruthless, even though the opportunities they did take showed dominance in field position and territory. He noted that not many teams score 42 points against Argentina and that the 12 points conceded was very pleasing given the Pumas' quality. The back three of Mack Hansen, Robert Baloucoune and player of the match Hugo Keenan stood out.

Between them they had 40 carries, made 236 metres and nine line breaks, beat 11 defenders and gave Ireland a clear edge in the air. Keenan marked his first home game since March 2025 with his first Test hat-trick. Farrell called the trio outstanding and singled out Keenan for special praise. Ryan Baird also impressed in his first Test since last November, helping Ireland steal six of Argentina's lineout throws.

Argentina Coach Laments Costly Errors

Farrell said Baird is obsessed with his set-piece work and continues to progress as a lineout forward. Like Keenan, Hansen and Andrew Porter, Baird returned to international rugby after a long absence and showed what Ireland had been missing. Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi lamented his team's costly errors. He said Ireland's structure, shape and intensity are known but hard to stop, and that when his side had the ball they made errors and gave the initiative back.

Contepomi refused to look ahead to a possible World Cup quarter-final meeting in Brisbane next year, saying he is focused only on facing Italy in Genoa next weekend. Ireland's next fixtures are at home to Fiji next weekend and then South Africa the following week. Farrell faces tough selection decisions as he balances resting injured players with rewarding those who performed well.

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The competition within the training group is driving selection, and the depth shown against Argentina ensures fierce rivalry for places in the matches ahead.