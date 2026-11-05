Farrell says Ireland not yet World Cup contenders but 15-month plan targets final

Andy Farrell admits Ireland are not yet good enough to board the plane believing they can win the World Cup, but has set a 15-month plan aimed at competing in the final in Australia.

Andy Farrell brought his Ireland squad together on 31 August and rolled out the 15-month plan he hopes will end with his team competing in the World Cup final.

The Ireland head coach believes his side have the potential to go to Australia next year as contenders, but admits they are not there yet. Ireland's World Cup year kicks off on Friday night in Dublin as Argentina visit the Aviva Stadium in the Nations Championship, with kick-off at 8.10pm. Farrell wants his men to begin to grow as a team and build what he calls the right belief ahead of the World Cup.

Also read Andy Farrell believes Ryan Baird ready to become world-class forward

Ireland Chasing Leading Nations

Right now Ireland are chasing the leading nations. They lost to France in 2025 and again this year, South Africa beat them in Dublin in 2025, and they are on a four-game losing streak against New Zealand. Their last outing was a 40-21 defeat by the All Blacks in Auckland, extending their losing run against the big three to six matches at an average of 15 points. Farrell is candid about the ground to be made up.

He said: We are a pretty good team. Recognising that to grow from a good team in the first place is pretty hard to do, but you have got to have ambition to do that, the hunger to do that.

For what is coming in 12 months time, if we are honest with ourselves, where we are right now, is that good enough to board the plane believing 100 per cent that we have a chance to win the World Cup? I do not think so. But he insists that reality excites him. He said: That excites me more than anything for what is coming up in the next 12 months.

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I see a group that is ready for the next challenge, which is to ask themselves questions, where it is they want to go to, individually and as a collective. It is something we probably think is very hard to see because we have got to go past a lot of people's ceilings to do that. Ireland want a successful window in this Nations Championship, then a happy Six Nations in 2027 before they tackle the World Cup.

Farrell hopes every step of progress is exciting and obvious for the fans. He said: We want them to come along on the journey with us and see the ambition of the team growing. More energy than anything, and fight, to show that they care about getting better, delivering intense moments and all of that. We want that to be visible.

That is up to us to do that. Ireland do not have much time to make the improvement they want. With four Nations Championship games, five matches in the Six Nations and two World Cup warm-up fixtures planned, Farrell says they cannot waste a minute on the pitch. He is pushing for a lively start to this November campaign, something Ireland have struggled to deliver at times in recent seasons.

Farrell Warns About Argentina Threat

Argentina have never beaten Ireland in Dublin, but they beat Farrell's Lions at the Aviva Stadium in 2025, so he knows what Felipe Contepomi's men are capable of. He said: The Lions played some good rugby that day, but it just goes to show that if you make too many errors against a side that has got so many fantastic athletes, they will hit you on the break and you will be under your posts before you know it.

There is a lesson in that, obviously. They are always unbelievably hard to beat. On any given day, they can beat anyone in the world. Farrell added: They have proven that time and again.

Felipe, I have got a lot of time for him, I think he is doing a fantastic job and the coaching staff. Obviously, they will get a bounce from Shaun Edwards coming in as well. A few players coming back into the squad because they were rested over the season, so they have grown a little bit of depth and competition there as well. This is a top-drawer side coming on Friday night.

Argentina, Fiji and South Africa are all scheduled to appear at the Aviva Stadium before the Twickenham playoff weekend, but there was no talk of winning the inaugural Nations Championship. Instead Farrell laid down the challenge to his players to show real signs of development in all areas.

Ireland have an eight-day turnaround for their second game against Fiji, then a week to build up for the visit of the world-leading Springboks, before a play-off game at Twickenham the following weekend. Farrell said of managing his squad: We have got to manage that as well. People's minutes are a part of that process as well, what they have done so far this season and how we have seen them in training.

We know that this is going to be an unbelievably tough start to an international season against Argentina but so is the week after and so is the week after and so is the week after that. He added: So it is something that we are mindful of because that is the way of the world.

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In the Six Nations now, with the one fallow week, that is even more taxing but that gets everyone ready really for what is coming in 12 months with no break in the World Cup and right the way through. That is a bit different for everyone. It is the way it is and we have got to be better at becoming more consistent week in, week out in big games when it really matters.

Squad Changes and Player Returns

In making seven changes to the starting line-up from Eden Park, Farrell lauded the return of Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird and Mack Hansen after almost a year's absence. He was effusive about Baird, who had started six post-Peter O'Mahony Tests in a row until breaking a leg against South Africa a year ago and playing on. Farrell said: He can be a world-class six and he can be a world-class secondrow as well.

He is thoroughly focused on being as good as he possibly can be. His professionalism is through the roof. His head is in the right place and his ambition is to be the best he can. Farrell continued: But international rugby, it knocks people around in different ways.

You have got to react to different sorts of pressures. He has got the quality to be able to react in the right way. His point of difference is there for all to be seen with his speed and power. But his understanding of the game is growing massively, at set-piece and his leadership within that, especially at the lineout.

I think the world is his oyster, really. It is just how you navigate your way through this next 12 months. Much is made of the thirtysomething cabal of midfielders, but there are no others banging the door down and, in the absence of Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw remains the most adept Irish midfielder in playing both centre positions. With Caelan Doris and Jack Conan absent, Sean Jansen can cement his place in the squad.

The demands of four games may have contributed to the two relatively surprising selections of Nick Timoney and Craig Casey in the backrow and at scrumhalf, with their more familiar numbers of 20 and 21 handed to Josh van der Flier and Jamison Gibson-Park. Farrell is striving to both bridge the gap and intensify the competition between the understudies and frontliners.

Casey and Timoney Opportunities

A total of 31 caps is something for Casey to be proud of but there has clearly been frustration for him in starting only 10 Tests. The most meaningful was the first Test against South Africa in the summer of 2024, although a concussion brought an end to that and meant he missed the second Test win. His other nine starts have been against Italy four times, Japan twice, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal.

Nine of his last 15 caps have been as a replacement for Gibson-Park with an average game time of less than nine minutes. It is time for him to grab this chance, both for himself and to lessen the load on Gibson-Park in the upcoming 12 months. Perhaps there is also a recognition by Farrell that the team of four years ago became over-reliant on Johnny Sexton, a la Gibson-Park now.

At this point four years ago, Ireland had returned from a historic 2-1 series win in New Zealand and would extend their winning run to 17 Tests before that quarter-final loss to the All Blacks at the World Cup. Ten of Timoney's 14 caps have come since turning 30 before last season, although similarly his six starts have been against the USA, Fiji, Georgia, Japan twice and Wales. For him and them all, it is time to start delivering.