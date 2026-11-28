Ireland coach Andy Farrell highlights logistical issues and poor ticket sales for fifth-place playoff, urging review of the Six Nations Championship finals structure ahead of 2028.

Head Coach Andy Farrell has publicly suggested that the current format of the Nations Championship finals weekend requires significant reconsideration, specifically citing logistical failures and poor fan engagement during the competition's inaugural edition. Farrell spoke after Ireland defeated Australia with a score of 38-14 in a fifth-place playoff match at Twickenham, an event that failed to attract the expected audience despite the high stakes of international rugby.

Attendance Crisis at Twickenham Finals

The Ireland versus Australia match took place on Friday night in London in front of a crowd of approximately 32,000 spectators, leaving roughly 50,000 seats empty in the stadium. Farrell expressed genuine sympathy for the players involved in the earlier 4:40 pm kickoff, where Italy defeated Fiji in front of an estimated attendance of no more than 5,000 people. He noted that playing for fifth place lacked the significance for fans and players alike, creating an anticlimactic atmosphere that detracted from the prestige of the tournament.

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Logistical Failures and Ticket Prices

Farrell attributed the lack of attendance to a rigid schedule that left teams with insufficient turnaround time, citing Ireland's six-day gap between their victory over South Africa in Dublin and the fixture in London. He pointed out that if the match had been held at the Aviva Stadium, it would have been full, but the London venue felt disconnected from the home nation's base. Farrell also highlighted the financial burden on traveling supporters, noting that last-minute flight costs surged to 1,700 euros, which he described as completely unsustainable for the fanbase.

Contrast with Saturday's Successful Events

While Friday struggled, the tournament organizers reported strong sales for the subsequent days, with over 65,000 tickets sold for Saturday's action and more than 70,000 snapped up for Sunday's finale. The Saturday matches included Wales defeating Japan and England facing New Zealand in the third-place playoff, while the atmosphere around the weekend games was noticeably more vibrant than the Friday session. Sunday features Scotland playing Argentina for ninth place before the grand final between France and South Africa concludes the event.

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Strategic Review for 2028 Competition

Farrell emphasized that the challenge was exacerbated by fixtures being confirmed only the previous week, which disrupted team preparation and fan planning. He stated that while he supports the excitement of the event format, the current execution does not align with the needs of the teams or the supporters. Farrell indicated that he would spend time considering alternative formats for the 2028 edition, suggesting that the current structure does not fit the professional requirements of the sport.

Impact of World Cup Cycle on Format

The coach explained that the competition's structure is particularly difficult to evaluate during a World Cup year, as squads are at varying stages of development and player availability. Farrell suggested that the true effectiveness of the format will only be visible after the World Cup year, when teams can be assessed with more consistent squad growth and preparation. He acknowledged that while the autumn window provides clarity on qualification paths, the summer start in July creates inherent complexities for international rugby management.