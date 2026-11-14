Andy McEntee Resigns as Longford Senior Football Manager

Andy McEntee resigns as Longford GAA manager citing player commitment issues. The decision comes shortly after the team earned promotion to Division 3 of the 2027 National Football League.

Andy McEntee has officially stepped down from his position as the senior football manager for Longford GAA. His departure marks the end of a tenure that lasted less than one month since his initial appointment. The county board issued a formal statement on Saturday evening confirming the change in leadership structure.

Reasons For Leadership Departure

The decision follows a meeting of the county's executive on Saturday where McEntee's resignation was formally read to the committee. In his written letter, he stated that recent weeks made it clear that the required level of player availability was not present. He emphasized that the commitment needed to build on recent success was lacking within the squad.

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McEntee noted that players have their own personal reasons for their status, which he respects. However, he explained that he could not in good conscience continue in a role where he felt he could not deliver the necessary results. He believed it was better for the county to make this decision immediately.

League Promotion Context

The resignation occurs against the backdrop of a significant achievement for the team. Longford has earned promotion from Division 4 to Division 3 for the upcoming 2027 National Football League. The former manager believed that sustaining this momentum required a level of dedication that was currently absent from the player pool.

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He indicated that stepping down now allows the county board sufficient time to appoint a new manager before the league season begins. This timing is critical for preparing the team for the higher level of competition in Division 3.

Successor Search Process

Longford GAA issued a statement thanking Andy McEntee for his service during his brief tenure. The organization wished him well in his future endeavors and professional pursuits. The process to find his successor is scheduled to commence in the coming days.

McEntee previously served as the manager for Antrim and his native Meath. He was appointed to the Longford role late last month following the departure of the previous manager, Mike Solan. His extensive experience in Gaelic football was a key factor in his initial hiring.

Impact on County Strategy

The sudden vacancy in the managerial position leaves the county board with immediate planning challenges. They must now accelerate their recruitment efforts to ensure the team is ready for the 2027 league campaign. The executive will need to assess the current squad and determine if any strategic shifts are required for the new appointee.

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Stakeholders in the county are awaiting the next steps in the hiring process. The goal remains to maintain the upward trajectory established by the promotion to Division 3. The board aims to secure a leader who can inspire the necessary commitment from the players.

Andy McEntee's exit highlights the intense pressures associated with senior Gaelic football management. The expectation to build on recent success is high, and the lack of player availability proved to be a significant hurdle. The county now looks forward to finding a new voice for the team.

The upcoming league matches will proceed with the current interim arrangements until a permanent manager is named. The focus for the players and staff remains on maintaining fitness and tactical readiness. The county board is working to resolve the leadership gap as quickly as possible.