Andy McEntee resigns as Longford football manager three weeks after appointment

Andy McEntee has stepped down as Longford senior football manager, citing insufficient player availability and commitment, less than a month after his appointment.

Andy McEntee has resigned as manager of the Longford senior football team, just three weeks after the Longford County Board confirmed his appointment. The news was confirmed by Longford GAA in a statement issued on Saturday evening following a meeting of the county executive.

McEntee was appointed late last month after an extensive selection process, succeeding Mike Solan. He had previously managed Antrim and his native Meath. His departure leaves an immediate vacancy before the upcoming league season. In a resignation letter read to the Longford GAA Executive on Saturday evening, McEntee explained his reasons.

Also read Andy Farrell Makes Seven Changes for Ireland Rugby Match Against Fiji

McEntee Cites Player Commitment Issues

He stated: Over recent weeks it has become clear to me that the level of player availability and commitment needed to build on this year's promotion is not in place at this time. He added: Players have their own reasons, and I respect that, but I could not in good conscience continue in a role I do not believe I can deliver on, and it is better for Longford that I make this decision now, so the county board has time to appoint a manager before the league.

Advertisement

The timing of his resignation is intended to give the county board sufficient time to appoint a successor before the league campaign commences. Longford will compete in Division 3 of the 2027 National Football League having earned promotion from Division 4 this year. A delay could have disrupted preparations for the new season. Following the reading of the resignation letter, the Longford GAA Executive issued a statement.

Longford GAA take this opportunity to thank Andy and wish him well in his future endeavours, the statement read. The executive also acknowledged the support provided during his brief tenure. The county board stated that the process to find his successor will commence in the coming days. The proactive approach indicates an urgency to secure a new manager who can quickly integrate with the squad and manage the transition.

Board Seeks Successor Before League Campaign

McEntee's resignation introduces a period of uncertainty for the Longford senior football team as they seek to build on their recent promotion. The board now faces the challenge of finding a manager who can restore the levels of commitment and availability that McEntee deemed essential for success. This transition occurs at a critical juncture in the sporting calendar. The new appointee must quickly establish rapport with the players and implement tactical strategies.

Longford GAA remains focused on ensuring the search is conducted thoroughly and efficiently. The board's commitment to appointing a manager before the league starts underscores their dedication to maintaining competitive standards. As the identification process begins, all eyes will be on the county board to see who they select to guide the senior footballers through the upcoming challenges and continue the progress made under previous management structures.