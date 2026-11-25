Mayo GAA manager Andy Moran receives special recognition at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, celebrating the team's historic 75-year All-Ireland senior football championship victory and their entrepreneurial spirit of resilience.

Andy Moran, the manager who led the Co Mayo men's football team to their historic All-Ireland senior football championship title this summer, is set to receive a special recognition award at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards. The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday evening, acknowledging a victory that the organizing firm, EY, described as far more than a simple sporting success. Instead, they characterized the triumph as the culmination of decades of ambition, near misses, resilience, and an enduring belief that the team's day would eventually arrive.

Historic Victory Ends 75-Year Wait

The Co Mayo men's team secured their place in history by winning the All-Ireland championship final in July. In doing so, they defeated Kerry to end a 75-year wait to lift the Sam Maguire trophy. This milestone achievement has drawn significant attention not just from the sports community, but from the business world as well, where the parallels between high-performance athletics and entrepreneurial drive are increasingly recognized by industry leaders.

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Sporting Resilience Mirrors Business Values

Moran drew direct comparisons between the world of professional football and the realm of business entrepreneurship during his preparation for the awards. He noted that while ambition is the starting point for both fields, success requires the right people, a strong team, and the resilience to persist through setbacks. He emphasized that the achievement belongs to many people, expressing pride in accepting the recognition on behalf of the entire group rather than claiming it individually.

Industry Leaders Echo Endorsement

The judging panel for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards was chaired by Harry Hughes, a Mayo man and the chief executive of workwear group Portwest. Portwest serves as a sponsor of Mayo GAA, further linking the sports and business communities in this acknowledgment. Hughes stated that the qualities behind Mayo's achievement would resonate with entrepreneurs everywhere, highlighting that it takes courage, teamwork, and resilience to achieve goals that seem out of reach.

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Event Details and Economic Impact

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards will take place at the Powerscourt Hotel in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. During the event, three category winners will be announced alongside the main EY Entrepreneur of the Year award. The program is now in its 29th year, featuring 31 Irish entrepreneurs representing 24 companies. Collectively, these enterprises employ approximately 3,000 staff and generate combined revenue of almost €1 billion, according to data provided by EY.

Previous Awardees and Future Outlook

The list of previous recipients of this prestigious recognition includes prominent figures such as businessman Denis O'Brien, former taoiseach Enda Kenny, and former president Mary Robinson. Additionally, members of An Garda Síochána and the Health Service Executive were honored for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. Roger Wallace, head of assurance and EY Entrepreneur of the Year lead partner, described Mayo's victory as a story about having the ambition to dream and the determination to keep pursuing that dream when others might have stopped believing.