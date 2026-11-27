Anna Foster shoots a 67 to reach five-under par at the Andalucía Open de España. Anna Huang leads by two shots after a course-record 63 at La Cala Resort.

Anna Foster has surged into the top ten of the Ladies European Tour standings as she approaches the final round of the Andalucía Open de España at La Cala Resort. The Scottish golfer carded a stellar round to secure a five-under par total, positioning herself in a tie for seventh place heading into the weekend play. This performance marks a significant turnaround in her tournament strategy and momentum.

Foster Rounds Out Five-Under Par Score

Foster's third round score of 67 was fueled by exceptional ball striking and a bogey-free performance on the Europa Course. She secured four birdies during the day, with three of those coming on the par-five holes. One additional stroke advantage was gained via a precise approach shot on the par-four thirteenth hole, showcasing her versatility in scoring situations.

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The efficiency of her round was highlighted by her own assessment, noting that the day felt remarkably easy compared to previous efforts. She emphasized that she generated numerous birdie opportunities and capitalized on them while maintaining discipline to avoid any penalty shots. This clean round leaves her firmly in contention as the tournament approaches its climax.

Huang Leads With Course Record 63

Canadian teenager Anna Huang currently sits at the summit of the leaderboard after posting a course-record score of 63. Her opening round included an impressive nine birdies, resulting in a twelve-under par total for the tournament. This dominant performance gives her a two-shot lead over the chasing pack, including Foster, as they prepare for the final days of competition.

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Huang's historic round has set a new benchmark for the Europa Course, raising the stakes for every subsequent player. Her ability to consistently find the fairways and greens has proven difficult for the field to match. She holds a significant advantage, but the pressure will mount as the remaining professionals attempt to close the gap.

Byrne Fades From Third Place Contention

Meanwhile, Sara Byrne saw her tournament momentum stall significantly on Friday. Previously tied for third place overnight, Byrne struggled to find her rhythm against the challenging La Cala Resort layout. She failed to register any birdies throughout her round, resulting in a seventy-four score that dropped her down the standings.

Byrne's difficulties began on the sixth hole, a par-four where she recorded a double bogey. The same hole had previously caused a quadruple bogey for Foster in the opening round, highlighting its potential for high scores. Byrne added a bogey on the fourteenth hole to complete her round, falling to a tie for nineteenth place on one-under par.

Weekend Outlook and Final Rounds

The race for the title will intensify as the remaining professionals take to the course in the coming days. Foster holds a seven-shot deficit to the leader, Huang, but remains within striking distance of the top positions. Her recent form suggests she is capable of mounting a serious challenge if she maintains her current level of play.

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Staying bogey-free has proven to be a critical factor in Foster's success this week. With only a quadruple bogey on her record from the first round, her consistency is a major asset. The weekend rounds at La Cala Resort will test the endurance and skill of the field, with Huang's record standing as the primary hurdle for everyone else to overcome.