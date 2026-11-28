Anna Foster holds ninth place at 17-under heading into the final round of the Andalucía Open de España, trailing leader Anna Huang.

Anna Foster has secured a position within the top ten competitors heading into the decisive final round of the Andalucía Open de España. The Dubliner golfer currently retains a share of ninth place on the leaderboard at the Europa Course located at La Cala Resort near Málaga. Her standing is set at 17-under par, placing her ten shots behind the tournament leader Anna Huang as players prepare for Sunday play.

Foster Navigates Par-Fives in Final Push

Foster demonstrated strong course management during her third round by exploiting the par-five holes effectively. She secured three of her five birdies on these longer holes, mirroring the strategy that served her well in the previous day. Despite the aggressive approach yielding significant scoring opportunities, she also committed three dropped shots which impacted her total score.

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The Dubliner finished with a round of 69, a performance stabilized by a crucial birdie at the very last hole. This final birdie compensated for a bogey suffered at the par-three seventeenth hole earlier in the back nine. The ability to recover from the error on the seventeenth demonstrated resilience as she aimed to maintain her top-ten standing.

Competitors Challenge Huang Record

Canadian teenager Anna Huang remains the tournament leader with a score of 17-under par, positioning herself for a potential fifth Ladies European Tour title. However, her round record set on Friday has been surpassed. Australian Stephanie Bunque achieved a remarkable 61, featuring ten flawless birdies, which moved her up to seventh place.

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Swiss golfer Morgane Metraux also exceeded Huang's previous Friday record with a sublime 62. Metraux executed a streak of seven consecutive birdies from the tenth to the sixteenth hole. This surge trimmed Huang's advantage to just one stroke, intensifying the pressure on the Canadian leader as the field closes in.

Byrne Struggles Forsterling Close Behind

Irish compatriot Sara Byrne, who began the week with a strong 67, is experiencing a decline in the standings. Her third round of 76 included four bogeys and a double bogey at the tenth hole. Byrne ended the round with her first birdie since the opening round at the final hole, but the damage was already done to her leaderboard position.

Meanwhile, Germany's Alexandra Forsterling remains in contention, sitting two strokes behind Huang on 15-under par. The competitive field is tightening as the final round approaches, with multiple players capable of challenging for the victory. The Andalucía Open de España will conclude with these contenders aiming for the title on the Europa Course.