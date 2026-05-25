Anna Haugh: My Life in Food

Irish chef, restaurateur and broadcaster Anna Haugh shares her life in food from her earliest memories to her favorite flavors and culinary inspirations.

Anna Haugh , the new judge on BBC, shares her life in food, from her earliest memories to her favorite flavors and culinary inspirations. The Irish chef, restaurateur and broadcaster is fast becoming a household name after her recent announcement.

She began her career in Dublin, working at the renowned restaurant L'Ecrivain before moving to London. She worked everywhere from Pied a Terre to within the Gordon Ramsay Group. She later opened her debut restaurant, Myrtle, followed by The Wee Sister wine bar, all inspired by historic Irish recipes, culture and storytelling, creating dishes that reflect contemporary technique while preserving the heartbeat of her home. Anna is a true champion of Irish food in the UK.

Her earliest memory of food is as a young child in junior infants and she hated cheese. She would watch others eat the cheese, grate it when she would slice everyone else's, and remember lying to the teacher, saying she didn’t have lunch because she never had crisps and yogurt. She eventually ate the cheese sandwich because she was made to, a moment that shaped her first memory. She loves vegetables, fish, and even the unhealthy options.

Food has comfort, love, and a language for her. She cooks to express herself and for others, finding solace in cooking when feeling sad. Anna first started cooking at age 12, when she bought and prepared a roast dinner for her six people, after which she decided to pursue a career in cooking. She enrolled in professional cookery courses and worked her way up in various kitchens, learning from renowned chefs.

She also dedicates this crutch to dealing with stress by making comforting dishes. Anna genuinely understands the importance of preserving historic Irish recipes, culture and storytelling through her food. She finds inspiration in others like Myrtle Allen, Darina Allen, and Rachel Allen who have influenced the food scene in Ireland. Her experiences are exemplified by cooking her favorite dishes, such as roast dinner or plates from her mother’s cooking.

The new judge of BBC Anna Haugh believes in authentic food, personal experiences, and the love and care in cooking. Her lovely connection to her mother’s roast dinner has transcended as she has found her true purpose in cooking. Anna engages with the lessons learned from chefs and dedicates all her endeavors to creating divisions between regular comfort food people would take.

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