Annie McDermott's Relocating to Dublin and Frenemies with Benefits

Annie McDermott's move to Dublin to work on the iconic Irish soap opera Northside is supposed to be a dream come true, but she hasn't factored in the new hire in the writers' room, Art Sullivan, a pompous snob from her college days. Against the backdrop of a boss who seems set against the show's anniversary episodes, Annie and Art's initial dislike of each other turns to a frenemies-with-benefits situation. The novel explores the impact of being bullied as a teenager and the joys and horrors of creative endeavour.

Relocating to Dublin to work on iconic Irish soap opera Northside is supposed to be a dream come true for scriptwriter Annie McDermott. After more than a decade in Britain, the move will give her a chance to spend time with her newly-retired parents, her sister Laura, and a new hire in the Northside writers' room: Art Sullivan .

Against the backdrop of a boss who seems set against the show's anniversary episodes, Annie and Art's initial dislike of each other turns to a frenemies-with-benefits situation. But can there ever be a happy ever after for long-running characters? Carey's previous experience creating Fair City scripts lends confidence to her writing-about-writing, and this novel becomes as much a love letter to soaps as it is a love story.

A soap gives its fans comfort and escape, Annie tells Art; an impactful storyline doesn't just inspire water-cooler conversation or raise awareness, it makes people 'feel less alone'. In 2001, Coronation Street character Alma Sedgewick's terminal cancer diagnosis triggered a surge in requests for cervical smear tests; in 2016, listeners responding to the horrors of a long-running coercive control plotline in The Archers raised more than £150,000 for domestic violence charity Refuge.

Part of the Story by Margaret Busby: a kind of extraordinary autobiography, personal, informed and generous. Poem of the Week: Wonder Our Song's added richness came from its nuanced exploration of infertility, so I was hoping that Love Scene too would tackle something deeper. Though it plays out at a lower volume, Carey's exploration of the impact of being bullied as a teenager is thoughtful and relatable. Annie's adult anxiety is rooted in being endlessly miserable at secondary school.

She can't remember a single day since she was 12 where she wasn't anxious, and spends so much time and effort 'worrying about shit that never happens'. As with music in Our Song, Carey excels at describing the joys and horrors of creative endeavour. The rotten truth at the heart of all creative occupations and careers is that talent can never be enough.

'It's the hope that kills you,' Art says. Not in this case. With plenty of steam alongside the soap, Love Scene is a novel full of hope and heart. Part of the Story by Margaret Busby: a kind of extraordinary autobiography, personal, informed and generous.

Lives of the Saints by Mícheál McCann: Poetry that elevates the commonplace. Pont Neuf, Paris's oldest bridge, transformed into cave by 'French Banksy'. DublinBikes scheme to be discontinued after 18 years with plans for new service.

'Incredible' Rob Baloucoune brings joy despite Ulster's defeat in Challenge Cup fina





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Annie Mcdermott Dublin Northside Art Sullivan Boss Frenemies Creative Endeavour Bullying Infertility Coercive Control Creative Occupations And Careers Hope And Heart Love Scene Our Song Margaret Busby Mícheál Mccann Pont Neuf Dublinbikes Rob Baloucoune

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