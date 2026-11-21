European Council President António Costa outlines a reduced €1.58 trillion EU budget and a new digital services tax to secure member state agreement by year-end.

European Council President António Costa has unveiled a revised strategy for the European Union's next multi-year financial framework, aiming to bridge deep divisions among the 27 member states before the year concludes. The proposal, which was publicly detailed on a Saturday, significantly scales back the financial scope of the bloc's upcoming seven-year budget from 2028 to 2034. This strategic reduction is paired with a novel fiscal instrument, an EU-wide tax on digital services, designed to generate independent revenue streams and lessen the burden on national treasuries. The dual approach seeks to balance the demand for reduced contributions from wealthier nations with the need to protect essential social and agricultural funding structures.

Core Budget Reductions and Financial Reallocation

The revised budget framework proposed by António Costa reduces the total financial envelope from the European Commission's initial request of €1.76 trillion down to €1.58 trillion. This adjustment represents a total cut of €180.5 billion in constant 2025 prices, which equates to a 10 per cent reduction from the original proposal. Despite this contraction, the new budget remains approximately 25 per cent higher in real terms compared to the current seven-year budget, which is scheduled to expire next year. When excluding repayments of post-pandemic borrowings, the real-term increase stands at 16 per cent, indicating that the EU continues to expand its operational capacity even as it tightens fiscal constraints.

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The reallocation of funds within the €1.58 trillion framework reveals a distinct shift in political priorities, with specific sectors absorbing the brunt of the cuts while others remain shielded. The largest reduction targets the budget for competitiveness, innovation, and security, which has been slashed by €84.5 billion, or 16.2 per cent compared to the Commission's original plan. Despite this significant cut, the allocated amount for this sector remains nearly double the level provided in the current budget cycle. This suggests a deliberate strategy to moderate growth in these areas while preserving historical spending power in other critical domains.

Spending directed toward external relations, including foreign aid and funding for potential future member states, has also seen substantial reductions, dropping by 21 per cent. This decrease leaves the external action budget 23 per cent higher than the current allocation, maintaining a robust level of international engagement. Conversely, administrative spending has been protected and even expanded, rising by 12 per cent from the current budget. This increase underscores the institutional need to maintain operational efficiency and staff capabilities despite the overall contraction in the total budgetary envelope.

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Stakeholder Positions on Digital Taxation and Contributions

A central component of António Costa's proposal is the introduction of a new revenue mechanism to replace previously contested fiscal instruments. The plan shifts focus from a general tax on large companies, which faced strong opposition from nations including Germany, to a specific levy on digital services. This new tax targets companies with a global annual turnover exceeding €750 million and EU digital revenues surpassing €50 million. The levy is set at 3 per cent of revenues generated from online advertising, digital marketplaces, and the monetisation of user data, creating a targeted fiscal net for the digital economy.

António Costa justified the digital services tax by emphasizing the need for fair competition and equitable taxation within the single market. He stated that the aim is not to target specific companies or countries, but to ensure healthy competitiveness for all businesses operating within the European Union. This approach attempts to navigate the complex political landscape where previous attempts at broad corporate taxation failed due to divergent national interests. The proposal aims to align EU fiscal policy with the realities of a digital-first economy, addressing the gap between where value is created and where it is taxed.

Historical context plays a significant role in the reception of this proposal, as a previous EU-wide digital services tax initiative stalled in 2019 due to similar member state opposition. That earlier effort was largely superseded by a global tax agreement brokered by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). However, the effectiveness of that global agreement has been undermined since the United States opted out following the re-election of Donald Trump in 2024. This geopolitical shift has created a vacuum that the European Union is now attempting to fill with its own regional fiscal measures, leveraging the fact that countries like France, Italy, Spain, and Austria already operate national digital services levies.

The financial impact of this new taxation strategy is projected to be modest but significant for budgetary autonomy. The European Commission previously estimated that a 3 per cent EU-wide digital services tax would generate approximately €5 billion annually. Over the course of the seven-year budget period, this would amount to €35 billion in new revenue. This income is crucial for reducing the reliance on traditional National Contributions, which are proposed to rise only marginally from 0.80 per cent to 0.82 per cent of gross national income. This slight increase in member state contributions aims to provide a stable funding base while diversifying revenue sources.

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Real-World Impact and Immediate Next Steps

The proposed budget includes specific protections for sectors that have historically dominated EU spending, namely agricultural subsidies and cohesion funds for poorer regions. Although the amount for these areas was reduced by 5.1 per cent, this represents only a 6.5 per cent cut when excluding pandemic-era debt repayments from the baseline. Shielding these funds is critical for maintaining political stability, as they have in the past accounted for two-thirds of all EU spending. This protection ensures that the economic disparities between richer and poorer member states are not exacerbated by the budget reductions.

Further adjustments to the financial framework include changes to the EU's emissions trading system and carbon border tax revenues. Under the new proposal, 30 per cent of revenues from the main EU emissions trading system will be allocated directly to the EU budget. Additionally, the EU's share of revenues from the bloc's carbon border tax will increase from 75 per cent to 100 per cent. These changes integrate environmental considerations directly into the budgetary process, aligning fiscal policy with the Union's green transition goals. A new tax on uncollected electronic waste has also been introduced to broaden the revenue base further.

Transitional arrangements have been established to address the concerns of lower-income member states, including Poland, Hungary, and Romania. These 13 countries will receive phased adjustments that gradually increase their contributions, allowing for a smoother financial transition. This measures aims to mitigate the immediate fiscal shock for economies that are more sensitive to budgetary changes. António Costa also cut the amount the EU would repay to bondholders in its post-pandemic recovery fund by about €9 billion, or roughly €1.4 billion per year, to provide more room for investment.

The timeline for ratification places significant pressure on EU leaders to reach a consensus ahead of upcoming national elections in France, Italy, and Poland. European leaders are scheduled to gather for a special summit on November 26th-27th, where they will attempt to settle lingering differences over the budget's size and priorities. Reaching an agreement before these electoral events is a strategic priority to ensure political continuity and stability. António Costa expressed confidence that the proposal provides a good basis for moving towards an agreement, but unanimous backing from all 27 member states remains a necessary condition for adoption.