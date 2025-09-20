Anthony Boyle Talks Netflix's House of Guinness, Exploring Family, Love and Societal Constraints

Irish actor Anthony Boyle discusses his role as Arthur Guinness in the upcoming Netflix series House of Guinness. The show explores the family dynamics, love, and the societal constraints of the Guinness family in 19th-century Dublin and New York.

Irish actor Anthony Boyle has shared his enthusiasm for portraying Arthur Guinness in the upcoming Netflix series House of Guinness, expressing how he was drawn to the complexity of the role. The show, set to premiere on September 25, delves into the lives of the Guinness family, exploring themes of love, family dynamics, and societal constraints in 19th-century Dublin and New York.

Boyle highlighted the diverse types of love depicted in the series, including romantic and unrequited love, and found the relationship between Arthur and Olivia particularly captivating. He noted that their unique and awkward connection was unlike anything he had seen before in film or television. Boyle also acknowledged the inherent sadness in Arthur's inability to openly express himself due to the societal norms of the time. He emphasized how Olivia's ability to see and understand Arthur provided a unique sense of connection and respect. The story of House of Guinness promises to be more than a simple historical drama, it is a look into the personal struggles of a man whose identity is stifled by the era he lives in, a man who finds solace in an unconventional relationship.\The show, written and created by Steven Knight, and executive produced by Ivana Lowell, a member of the Guinness family, draws inspiration from the dynasty's rich history. Lowell was instrumental in bringing the show to fruition, drawing upon her family knowledge and the enduring legacy of the Guinness Brewery. She elaborated on her understanding of the characters and the various Irish legends surrounding the family's origins. Lowell envisioned the brewery as a central element, shaping the plot around a Succession-like narrative of familial power struggles. The story focuses on the complex relationships within the family, highlighting the rivalry between Arthur and Edward, the eldest brothers. These brothers are tasked with joint stewardship of the brewery after their father's death, creating an interesting dynamic that drives the series. This inherited responsibility and the dynamics between the brothers becomes central to the storyline. The series will explore the challenges faced by the Guinness family, addressing tensions such as those between Protestants and Catholics.\Louis Partridge plays Edward, the youngest brother, who dedicates his adolescence to the family business. Emily Fairn portrays Anne, while Fionn O’Shea takes on the role of Benjamin, the middle brother, who initially disregards the family's business. The show is intended to be a family drama with all of the inherent trials and tribulations that the role entails. The writers aimed to create an authentic portrayal of the characters with two realities, faithful to the personalities. The core of the narrative revolves around the relationship between Arthur and Edward, the brothers, who are given joint responsibility for the brewery. The story will reveal the reasons for this shared burden, offering a glimpse into the family's complex dynamics. This family drama seeks to capture the essence of the Guinness family's story with its complexities and challenges. The story is not just a historical retelling but an examination of individual characters struggling with themes of identity, love, ambition and societal expectations. The series promises a rich and compelling narrative, blending historical accuracy with dramatic storytelling





