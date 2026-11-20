Anthropic shares surge 17 percent on Wall Street debut, closing at $97 after raising $81 billion in the largest IPO ever, valuing the AI maker at $1.3 trillion.

Anthropic Inc. shares surged 17 percent to close at $97 on Thursday, marking the successful Wall Street debut of the leading artificial intelligence laboratory. The company raised an unprecedented $81 billion, securing the largest initial public offering in financial history. This massive capital injection places the creator of the Claude AI model into the elite club of corporations valued above $1 trillion.

Anthropic IPO Trading Performance and Valuation

Investors clamored for equity in the nearly six-year-old AI lab, driving the stock price significantly higher than its initial listing price. On Thursday morning, Anthropic shares soared as much as 39 percent above the revised listing price of $83 a share, which had already been increased from the initial target of $78. By the market close, the company's market capitalization reached $1.3 trillion, trailing only SpaceX's valuation at the end of its debut.

Also read After Anthropic’s public debut, will questions be asked about its unique structure?

The trading volume was intense, with $86 billion worth of shares changing hands on the first day. This furious activity highlights the extreme demand for the first pure-play model maker to reach public markets. The listing caps an extraordinary year for Anthropic, during which it raced past arch-rival OpenAI to produce the most capable AI models and secured access to public capital markets ahead of Sam Altman's startup.

Anthropic Governance and Dario Amodei Safety Pledges

Chief Executive Dario Amodei rang the Nasdaq bell alongside his sister and co-founder Daniela Amodei in New York. He issued a strong pledge that the company would not bend to either business or political pressure, despite protests occurring outside the building. The IPO concludes a tense period where Anthropic held off listing until what bankers viewed as the last viable week before the US holiday season.

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Anthropic operates as a public benefit corporation with a mission to ensure responsible AI development benefits humanity. The company utilizes a complex and unusual governance structure that gives ordinary investors almost no say in corporate decisions. Power is broadly split between its seven co-founders and a long-term benefit trust intended to steward its mission. Amodei warned potential shareholders not to view their investment in purely transactional terms.

Dario Amodei has repeatedly emphasized the potentially transformational benefits of AI, including huge productivity gains and cures for disease. However, he also cautioned that the models could pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity. These risks range from helping bad actors create chemical weapons to enabling hacking or superintelligent AI running out of human control.

Investor Allocation and Financial Implications

The offering met such huge demand that around half of institutional accounts received no shares. Retail investors were allocated a lower-than-expected 15 percent, triggering complaints from some jilted investors who called the allocation process a joke. Scores of Anthropic employees will become millionaires thanks to the listing, which gives each of its co-founders a paper fortune of more than $20 billion.

Google and Amazon will be among its largest shareholders, having recouped their investments several times over. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the lead underwriters, will collect a combined 41 percent of the wider $550 million banking fee pool. Each bank will take more than $110 million from the transaction fees associated with this historic deal.

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Anthropic Future Infrastructure and Market Context

The $81 billion capital raising, alongside a $26 billion private placement led by hardware providers like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Google, leaves Anthropic with about $230 billion in cash. This fundraising haul bested SpaceX's IPO in June and could rise further if underwriters exercise a greenshoe option to sell additional shares. Amodei stated that the IPO would put Anthropic in a stronger financial position, strengthening their resolve to do the right thing.

Anthropic plans to deploy its huge cash war chest to lock in the vast amounts of computing power needed to train and run its models. The company has outlined plans to spend $900 billion on computing infrastructure between now and 2045. Given its progress towards profitability, Anthropic indicated the IPO is probably its last equity raising for the foreseeable future. This debut occurs as the Nasdaq 100 has slipped 7 percent in the past six months, with analysts worrying the AI financing boom is overstretched.