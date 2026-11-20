Anthropic shares drop 10 percent premarket as AI boom fears intensify. Nasdaq falls 1.6% and Asian markets slide, signaling a sharp reversal in investor sentiment for the tech sector.

Anthropic shares fell 10 percent in premarket trading on Friday, erasing a portion of the gains achieved during its highly anticipated initial public offering debut. This decline signals that investor apprehension regarding the long-term viability of the artificial intelligence sector continues to drive global equity markets lower. The shares, which had surged 17 percent on Thursday, were swept up in a broader wave of selling that accelerated across major financial centers.

Anthropic Listing Fails to Stabilize Market Sentiment

The listing of Anthropic was initially billed as a defining moment for the artificial intelligence industry, offering global investors direct exposure to one of the world's leading developers of AI technology. However, the successful debut did not suffice to quell mounting fears about the sustainability of the increasingly debt-fueled artificial intelligence boom. Investors had hoped the initial public offering would serve as a clearing event to restore confidence, but concerns over artificial intelligence capital expenditure and data center construction in the United States remain pervasive.

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Market psychology appears to have deteriorated significantly, according to a senior equities banker who noted that the current sentiment is fairly broken. The broader Nasdaq 100 index has tumbled more than 15 percent from its peak reached in early October, reflecting a sustained period of volatility. Futures tracking the tech-heavy index indicate that it will fall 1.6 percent at the open on Wall Street, adding to the 2.2 percent drop recorded on Thursday.

Global Tech Sell-Off Spreads Across Major Indices

The sell-off was not confined to the United States, as financial markets in Asia and Europe also bore the brunt of the losses on Friday. In Asia, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 experienced significant declines, while a gauge of European tech stocks faced similar downward pressure. This widespread deterioration in risk appetite was further evidenced by a rally in government bonds, with the 10-year US Treasury yields down 0.07 points at 4.98 percent and yields on 10-year German Bunds falling 0.09 percentage points to 3.32 percent.

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The Vix index of expected stock volatility, commonly referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, hit 30. This level is double a recent low touched in September and marks its highest level since the market turmoil sparked by the start of the Iran war. Such spikes in volatility typically indicate that investors are hedging against further declines in asset prices amid uncertainty.

Chipmakers and AI Leaders Face Immediate Repercussions

Key players in the semiconductor supply chain were not spared from the selling pressure, highlighting the interconnected nature of the artificial intelligence trade. In South Korea, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, manufacturers of the memory chips essential for AI data centers, both slid more than 5 percent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, fell more than 4 percent, contributing to Taiwan's main stock index having its worst week since 1991.

The Taiwan index dropped almost 18 percent during the week, shedding more than $500 billion in market capitalization. In Tokyo, SoftBank closed down 14.5 percent on Friday, illustrating the severity of the correction in Asian tech holdings. The unceremonious departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia and the prospect of tightening US restrictions on chip exports had already dented investor sentiment for the region's chipmakers, who are crucial to the global AI data center buildout.

Interest Rate Fears and Capital Expenditure Concerns Mount

Anthropic pressed ahead with its initial public offering despite the Democrats' victory in this month's US midterm elections, a move that deepened fears over the artificial intelligence boom. The rapid expansion of data centers had become a flashpoint for voters, adding political risk to an already volatile investment landscape. Hao Hong, chief investment officer for Lotus Asset Management, remarked that normally the biggest initial public offerings are done at the peak of the market, not at the bottom.

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The prospect of interest rates heading even higher has had a chilling effect on the artificial intelligence trade. Minutes from the October meeting of Federal Reserve officials, published on Wednesday, showed that the debate at the US central bank had shifted to raising rates further. This potential tightening threatens the financing for the artificial intelligence capital expenditure boom, with Albert Saporta, group chief executive of asset manager GAM Holding, describing the current spending trend as a monstrous capex binge with nobody having a sense of the return on investment.

Some analysts suggested that portfolio managers had sold other tech shares to raise funds to buy shares in Anthropic during its first day of trading. Mike Bell, head of market strategy at RBC BlueBay Asset Management, stated that people will have been selling other stocks to buy Anthropic. However, the premarket decline in Anthropic shares, which were sold at $83 in the initial public offering and were down as much as 10 percent at $87.46 in premarket trading, suggests that souring sentiment is overshadowing the initial exuberance. Arun Sai, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management, observed that sentiment is poor across the board, leading to a self-fulfilling sell-off.