Antiques and Vintage Art Gain Momentum as a Counter to Mass Production

Explore the rising trend of integrating antiques and vintage pieces into modern homes as a response to AI-driven mass production. From Art Deco to brutalism, learn about investment-worthy items, practical accessories like bachelor's chests, and the soaring value of rare tapestries and silver. Discover how to blend eras for a characterful space and find the best Irish art and furniture curated by experts.

The renewed allure of antiques and vintage art represents a collective pushback against the rise of AI and mass production, offering decorative opportunities that never go out of fashion.

While early 20th-century pieces, especially Art Deco, attract the most attention, other design movements like brutalism and post-modernism are also gaining momentum. Functioning pieces with a rustic or brutalist edge in darker woods are considered good investments, and bachelor's chests, with their pullout writing surfaces that can double as folding stations, are both pretty and practical. A treasure trove warehouse showcases hundreds of freshly sourced Danish modern classic chairs under restoration.

Art Deco oak tables and chairs by Charles Dudouyt are having a moment, as are original Ligne Roset Togo sofas that offset sharper architectural schemes beautifully, according to Sophie Salata, head of brand for Vinterior. As a rule of thumb, adding antique and vintage pieces to your home requires awareness of different eras; embracing one or two decades ensures a space feels characterful rather than confused and cluttered.

Tapestries, especially Verdure and Aubusson styles from the 17th to 19th centuries, are the accessories of the antiques world-incredibly rare and having tripled in price. Silver is also having a moment, with items like an 1786 Dublin silver sugar basket priced at €3,100 at Weir & Sons in Dublin 2, and Instagram posts on polishing vintage pieces gaining popularity.

A small étagère is perfect for serving cheese, grapes, and biscuits, while silver coffee bean spoons are an original and inexpensive gift for tablescapers. As entertaining moves outdoors, the classic bistro table set is being ditched in favor of mix-and-match approaches, such as pairing a Victorian cast iron table with wooden benches or a distressed Steamer chair beside a contemporary planter. Collecting garden tools or decorative items from different periods can add fascinating layers as well.

The best of Irish art and furniture can be found at Adams, curated by Nicolas Gore-Grimes





TheGlossMag / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Antiques Vintage Art Art Deco Brutalism Danish Modern Investment Home Decor Tapestries Silverware Irish Furniture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hopes of June Heatwave Grow as Temperatures Set to RiseMet Eireann's latest update suggests a notable shift in conditions, with temperatures climbing to 25C and above-average temperatures expected for at least a week. However, there is increasing uncertainty in the trend for this week, with potential for high pressure to remain nearby or decline slightly to allow more frequent rain or showers over Ireland.

Read more »

Yvonne's Vintage Sofa Gives Her Living Area a Groovy TouchHomeowner Yvonne shares a glimpse inside her stunning living area featuring a unique vintage sofa and a lazy Susan drink cabinet.

Read more »

Irish midwives warn of dangers from rise in free births without medical supervisionDirectors of midwifery at all 19 maternity units in Ireland have signed a policy paper linking free births to increased perinatal and maternal mortality and severe morbidity, citing lack of trust in the health service and difficult hospital experiences as factors driving the trend.

Read more »

Ireland's Carla Ward Excited After Win Sets Up France ShowdownAfter a famous 3-2 win over the Netherlands, Ireland's women's national team are set for a winner-takes-all match against France to secure automatic World Cup qualification. Coach Carla Ward expressed her excitement, saying "Everyone's beatable. Let's fucking go." The team has shown an attacking threat with nine goals in five games, a significant improvement from previous campaigns. Ward's bold substitutions have paid off, with Amber Barrett scoring the late winner. The match in Grenoble is being treated as a cup final, with Ireland having nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Read more »