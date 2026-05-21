Antiques Buying Tips and Experiences from Geoff

Geoff shares his insights on antiques buying, including the thrill of the hunt, the decision between sport and career, the importance of choosing a destination and area, and the logistics of shipping unexpected finds. He also mentions his favorite spots and the impact of sourcing pieces online and from local shops.

Geoff says that going on an antiques buying trip can be exciting, either for the thrill of the hunt or as a career. He advises deciding if it's a sport or a career, as hunting for sport means finding undervalued pieces, while hunting as a career involves early mornings, long queues, and profit-making.

He mentions that unlike Ireland, the UK has regular city antiques markets and collective antique centers. He also suggests choosing a particular area and visiting a specialist fair locally. He has a passion for mid-century modern designs and has found rare and beautiful pieces all over Europe, including Italy, where he has a small warehouse near Lake Garda. He also mentions the flea market in Saint Ouen Paris and a vibrant market near Florence.

He sources pieces online and from local shops and flea markets when on holiday with his family





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Antiques Buying Thrill Of The Hunt Sport Vs. Career Destination And Area Shipping Logistics Local Shops And Flea Markets Online Sourcing Mid-Century Modern Designs Italy As A Sourcing Base France As A Personal Favorite Location Spain As A Memorable Trip

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