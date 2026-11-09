Antoin Duffy Faces Split Trials for Denis Donaldson Murder and Attempted Killing

Antoin Duffy will face separate trials in October 2027 for the attempted murder of Liam McGinley and the 2006 murder of Denis Donaldson. Details on the Special Criminal Court proceedings follow.

Antoin Duffy is scheduled to stand trial for the alleged murder of Denis Donaldson and the attempted murder of Liam McGinley, beginning in October 2027. The Special Criminal Court in Dublin confirmed these dates during a hearing on Monday, establishing a clear timeline for the legal proceedings against the 50-year-old suspect.

Trial Schedule and Legal Framework

Prosecuting barrister Michael Bowman informed the three-judge, non-jury court that Duffy will face two distinct trials starting from October 5th, 2027. The first trial will focus exclusively on the alleged attempted murder of Liam McGinley, a case rooted in events from November 2007. Following the conclusion of this initial trial, the second trial regarding the murder of Denis Donaldson will commence immediately.

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This sequential approach ensures that each set of charges receives dedicated judicial attention without overlap. The Special Criminal Court was selected to hear these cases, a venue typically used for serious offenses in Ireland where there is a perceived risk to the administration of justice in ordinary courts. The court confirmed that the proceedings would proceed as planned, with no delays indicated at this stage.

Defense Challenges and Evidence Disclosure

Defending barrister Brendan Grehan raised significant concerns regarding the volume and complexity of evidence that must be reviewed before the trials can begin. He told the court that there will be very significant disclosure requirements, involving documents from agencies in Scotland and witnesses currently under state protection in Ireland.

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Grehan noted that his team has only seen the fruits of the Garda investigation but lacks access to the underlying intelligence, specifically what he described as "what is behind the wall." This refers to information gathered through intrusive surveillance methodology, which the defense argues is critical for mounting an effective legal challenge. The complexity of this evidence is likely to drive the extensive pre-trial preparations required over the coming months.

Arrest History and Previous Convictions

Duffy's path to this current legal jeopardy began with a 2015 conviction in Scotland for his involvement in a plot to murder members of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA). He served time in a Scottish prison before being extradited to Ireland. Gardaí from the Donegal division arrested him in March of this year, following the completion of his extradition process.

This arrest marked his return to face justice for crimes committed in County Donegal over a decade earlier. The extradition process was a crucial step in bringing Duffy to the jurisdiction where the alleged offenses took place. His previous conviction for plotting against the UDA highlights a long history of alleged paramilitary involvement, which forms part of the broader context for these current charges.

Context of the Donaldson Murder Case

The murder of Denis Donaldson, a senior Sinn Féin official and former Provisional IRA member, occurred on April 4th, 2006, at an isolated cottage near Glenties in southwest Donegal. Donaldson was shot dead at the age of 55 after publicly admitting to being an MI5 informer. His revelation in a press conference in Dublin on December 16th, 2005, led to his removal from public life and subsequent exile.

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Donaldson had worked for British intelligence and the RUC Special Branch for more than 20 years. The Real IRA later claimed responsibility for his killing, citing his betrayal of the republican cause. Duffy is charged with possession of a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life at Cloghercor, Doochary, between April 3rd and April 4th, 2006, during the period surrounding the murder.

The McGinley Attempted Murder Charge

The second charge against Antoin Duffy relates to the alleged attempted murder of Liam McGinley. This incident is said to have taken place at Meenaboll, Churchill, County Donegal, on November 19th, 2007. Duffy, who resides at Braade, Kincasslagh, County Donegal, faces separate accountability for this violent act, which occurred one year after the Donaldson killing.

These charges underscore the interconnected nature of the violent incidents involving republican figures in the region during the mid-2000s. The Special Criminal Court will now manage the disclosure process, with the case scheduled to be mentioned again in January to update the court on progress and any emerging issues. This interim hearing will be critical in ensuring that all evidentiary requirements are met before the trials commence in October 2027.