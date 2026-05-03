Antonelli Wins Miami Grand Prix in Thrilling Race

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes triumphs at the Miami Grand Prix, securing his third consecutive win of the season in a dramatic race featuring strong performances from Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc.

Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes secured a remarkable victory at the Miami Grand Prix , demonstrating exceptional skill and composure under intense pressure. The Italian driver, only 19 years old, claimed his third consecutive win this season, finishing ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren and his Mercedes teammate Oscar Piastri.

The race was filled with dramatic moments, including a spirited comeback drive from Max Verstappen after an early spin and a late-race challenge from Charles Leclerc, who ultimately lost positions on the final lap. Antonelli’s win extends his lead in the world championship standings to 20 points over George Russell. The race began with a frenetic start, as Leclerc surged into the lead from third on the grid, while Antonelli dropped to second.

Verstappen, however, encountered trouble on the opening lap, spinning after being squeezed onto the kerb and falling to ninth place. Antonelli quickly regained his composure and began to challenge Leclerc for the lead, eventually retaking the position on lap four. A subsequent safety car period, triggered by crashes involving Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly, reshuffled the order and allowed Verstappen to make a pit stop.

Following the restart, the leading trio of Leclerc, Norris, and Antonelli engaged in a closely contested battle for the top spot. Antonelli’s victory was a testament to his maturity and control, particularly given his struggles with slow starts in previous races. He expertly managed his tires and maintained his composure under pressure from Norris, who consistently matched the Mercedes’ pace.

The upgrades implemented by McLaren and Red Bull proved effective in closing the gap to Mercedes, but Antonelli’s skill and the strength of his car ultimately prevailed. Mercedes remains undefeated in grands prix this season, and with further development planned for the next round in Canada, they are poised to maintain their competitive edge. This win marks an extraordinary start to Antonelli’s second season in Formula 1, solidifying his position as a rising star in the sport





IrishTimesSport / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Lando Norris Max Verstappen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Norris Secures Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Pole PositionLando Norris of McLaren achieved pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, capitalizing on significant car upgrades and ending Mercedes' recent dominance. The race marks a potential turning point in the championship as McLaren demonstrates improved performance.

Read more »

Stockdale's Journey: From Grand Slam Winner to Seeking Peak FormA look at the career of Ulster and Ireland rugby player Jacob Stockdale, detailing his highs and lows, injuries, and recent personal changes impacting his game.

Read more »

Ipswich Town Dominate QPR, McKenna Achieves Historic Third PromotionIpswich Town defeated QPR 3-0 at Portman Road, with goals from George Hirst, Jaden Philogene, and Kasey McAteer. The win puts Ipswich a point clear in second place in the Championship and marks Kieran McKenna's third promotion as manager.

Read more »

Antonelli Secures Miami Grand Prix Pole, Verstappen Close BehindMercedes' Kimi Antonelli claimed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix, narrowly beating Max Verstappen in a tense qualifying session. The 19-year-old's performance continues his impressive championship lead and places him among F1 legends.

Read more »

Miami Grand Prix brought forward due to storm threatThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Galway Secure Third Consecutive Connacht Senior Championship TitleGalway defeated Mayo 1-11 to 0-11 to win the TG4 Connacht Senior Championship for the third year running, despite a strong second-half comeback from Mayo. A dominant first-half performance set the foundation for Galway's victory.

Read more »