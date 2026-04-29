Antrim GAA Denies Claims of Davy Fitzgerald Removal Amid Player Discontent

Antrim GAA has refuted allegations that Davy Fitzgerald was briefly removed as senior hurling manager. The senior hurlers cancelled training after a request for a meeting with the county chairman was denied, citing concerns over Fitzgerald's position and outstanding equipment issues.

The Antrim Gaelic Athletic Association ( GAA ) has issued a firm denial regarding claims that Davy Fitzgerald , the senior hurling manager, was briefly removed from his position only to be quickly reinstated.

This denial comes amidst growing unrest within the Antrim senior hurling squad, who expressed serious concerns about the management situation and other issues affecting the team. The players’ discontent manifested in a request for an urgent meeting with Antrim chairman Seamus McMullan, a request that ultimately went unfulfilled on Tuesday night, leading to the cancellation of the scheduled training session.

The core of the players’ concerns, as detailed in a widely circulated letter, centers around the assertion that a decision *was* made to relieve Fitzgerald of his duties, a decision that was subsequently reversed. This perceived instability has understandably shaken the team, particularly given their challenging start to the Joe McDonagh Cup campaign. Beyond the managerial uncertainty, the letter also highlighted practical issues, specifically the fact that several players have not yet received their complete allotment of training gear.

This lack of essential equipment adds to the sense of disorganization and neglect felt by some within the squad. The players’ letter clearly indicates a breakdown in communication and trust, prompting them to seek direct engagement with the county chairman to address these pressing matters. They felt a meeting was crucial to understand the rationale behind the alleged initial decision to remove Fitzgerald and to discuss the outstanding equipment issues.

Seamus McMullan, in response to the players’ concerns, acknowledged the issues raised in their letter and pledged to address them seriously. However, he firmly refuted the claim that any decision was ever made to remove Fitzgerald, stating that this was confirmed at a county committee meeting on April 27th. McMullan explained that prior commitments prevented him from meeting with the players on Tuesday evening but assured them that he is working closely with player representatives to find resolutions.

He emphasized his commitment to moving forward together and reiterated that Fitzgerald’s position as senior hurling manager remains secure. The chairman also acknowledged the team’s disappointing results in the Joe McDonagh Cup, attributing the frustration to the team’s performance. He stressed that all decisions made by the county committee are intended to serve the best interests of Antrim GAA, and that these decisions are always made with careful consideration.

The Saffrons have suffered consecutive defeats against Down and Laois in the Joe McDonagh Cup, adding to the pressure on the team and management. Their next challenge is an away game against London in Ruislip next weekend, a crucial match as they seek to turn their season around. The situation highlights the delicate balance between on-field performance, player morale, and administrative stability within the Antrim GAA





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