Antrim manager Darragh Fitzgerald steps down after mixed season and player unrest

Antrim hurling boss Darragh Fitzgerald resigns following a single league win, a fourth place cup finish and a player‑led call for clarity, citing personal growth and a move north as reasons for his departure.

The 2024{space}National Hurling League season delivered a disappointing record for the Antrim senior hurling team, managing only a single victory across the campaign. In the Joe McDonagh Cup the side fared slightly better, winning three of five matches but still finishing fourth in the competition.

Following the home win over Carlow on the Sunday after the league, manager Darragh Fitzgerald announced that he would be stepping down from his role and relocating to a position in the north of the country. He explained that choosing the easier path of remaining would have been tempting, but that personal growth often requires taking the harder route. The decision came amid a backdrop of off field turbulence that has characterised Antrim's season.

After a defeat to Laois in the McDonagh Cup, several members of the panel released a public letter demanding clarification about Fitzgerald's future, after rumours circulated that the county board had removed the manager. The board publicly denied any such dismissal, adding to the confusion surrounding the coaching situation.

Fitzgerald, now fifty four, acknowledged that there had been a few unpleasant moments during his tenure, but he highlighted the quality of the backroom staff and the joy of working with the panel. He praised the players for their skill and determination, stating that they have the ability to compete with any side and that they are on a path toward prolonged success.

His appointment in August 2024 was initially hailed as a major coup for the Ulster county, with a two year contract that included an optional third year. Despite the promising start, Fitzgerald has elected not to exercise the option to continue. Prior to his Antrim role, he amassed experience with Waterford and Wexford, and achieved the pinnacle of his coaching career in 2013 when he guided his native Clare to a Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph.

He described himself as still youthful, possessing abundant energy and a willingness to keep pushing forward in the sport. Fitzgerald emphasised that his departure does not signal an end but rather a new chapter, and that he remains eager to contribute to hurling in various capacities.

The Antrim county board now faces the task of identifying a successor who can build on the foundations laid during the brief but eventful spell under Fitzgerald, while navigating the lingering player concerns and ensuring stability for the upcoming season. The broader hurling community will be watching closely to see how the county addresses the managerial vacancy and whether the momentum described by Fitzgerald can be transformed into tangible results on the field





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Antrim Hurling Darragh Fitzgerald Joe Mcdonagh Cup Manager Resignation Irish Hurling

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