Appeal to Find Relatives of Irish Woman Who Died in UK Care Facility

Authorities and funeral directors are urgently seeking relatives of Margaret Murdoch, an Irish woman who passed away in a UK care home without any registered next of kin. A funeral service is scheduled, and the public is invited to attend. The community has responded with overwhelming support and offers of assistance.

An urgent appeal is being made to find any living relatives of Margaret Murdoch , affectionately known as Peggy, an Irish woman who passed away in a UK care facility without any officially recorded next of kin. Margaret died on April 9 at Lisadian House Nursing Home in Hillsborough.

Prior to her passing, she had resided at El Shammah Nursing Home in Lisburn, on Wilson Street in Lisburn, and on Seacash Walk in Antrim. The South Eastern Trust, in collaboration with Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors, has been actively seeking to locate a family member for Margaret, but to date, no relatives have come forward.

Despite the absence of identified family, funeral directors reported to Belfast Live that a number of individuals have expressed their intention to attend Margaret's funeral, irrespective of whether a family member is found.

A funeral service for Margaret is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 21, at 2:30 PM at Ronnie Thompson's Funeral Church. The service will be open to the general public. Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors shared an update on social media regarding the arrangements: A Celebration of Life will be held in Ronnie Thompson's Funeral Church, located at 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, commencing at 2:30 PM. This will be followed by a private cremation.

The funeral directors acknowledged the widespread sharing of their initial appeal for relatives or anyone who knew Margaret, stating that tens of thousands of people had engaged with it. They expressed gratitude for everyone who had reached out, noting that while some additional information has been gathered, sadly, no surviving family members have been successfully contacted.

With regret, the decision has been made to proceed with the funeral arrangements without the presence of any known relatives.

The appeal has also generated numerous generous offers of financial assistance. To ensure transparency, the funeral directors clarified that a government agency will be covering the costs associated with the cremation, and Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors will be shouldering all other funeral expenses.

Furthermore, several volunteers have stepped forward, offering their services free of charge for the funeral service, some of which the funeral directors are now able to accept. An intention to acknowledge these generous individuals at a later time has been stated.

Reflecting on the community’s response, the funeral directors quoted, The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members. They reiterated their sincere thanks to all who have contacted Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors with advice, support, or information.

For those wishing to support other individuals like Margaret who may be living alone, donations can be made online via www.ronniethompson.co.uk or by sending cheques payable to AGE N.I. to Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF. This situation highlights the profound impact of community support and the efforts made to ensure that individuals, even those without immediate family, are afforded dignity in their final farewells. The ongoing efforts to connect with any potential relatives underscore the deep-seated desire to provide closure and respect for Margaret's life, while the overwhelming public response demonstrates a strong sense of collective care and empathy





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Margaret Murdoch Irish Woman UK Care Facility Next Of Kin Appeal Funeral Arrangements

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