Apple's Live Translation AirPods Exclude Irish Users

Apple's new AirPods Pro 3 with live translation capabilities are available globally except for users in the European Union including Ireland due to EU regulations.

Apple has unveiled AirPods that can deliver live translation but Irish users are set to be disappointed as they will not have access to this feature. The AirPods Pro 3, boasting live translation functionality, were launched in September alongside Apple 's new iPhone 17 lineup and are priced at £219, available for pre-order and release on September 19th.

The AirPods can translate English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish, with Italian, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese expected to be added by the end of the year.Apple has also introduced iOS26, which has significantly altered the look and functionality of iPhones and iPods. UK users can upgrade to iOS 26 by navigating to Settings >General >Software Update, although Apple has cautioned that this update might temporarily affect their device's battery life. Apple emphasizes that to ensure full functionality of AirPods 3, users should ensure their paired iPhone has the latest iOS version. AirPods 3 are compatible with iOS 15.1 or a later version. Following the launch of these new AirPods, Apple's website states: 'Live Translation with AirPods is not available if you are in the EU and your Apple Account Country or Region is also in the EU.' This exclusion stems from EU regulations, specifically the Digital Markets Act, which aims to prevent major tech companies from dominating digital markets and empower consumers and businesses with more choices.Apple is blocking the translation function within the EU due to the act's 'interoperability' requirements for its iOS system. However, it is understood that the company is actively working to make the tool available as soon as possible





