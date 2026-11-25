Applegreen returns to net profit with €83.1 million gain, boosted by €121.2 million from selling UK stations, while maintaining strong EBITDA despite heavy debt loads from its Blackstone-led buyout.

Applegreen returned to net profitability in 2025, securing an €83.1 million profit for the first time since its leveraged buyout. This financial turnaround was primarily driven by a significant €121.2 million capital gain from the sale of its UK filling station operations to competitor EG On The Move. The results mark a pivotal moment for the Irish forecourt retailer as it navigates the financial pressures of its private equity-backed structure.

Causeway Consortium Financial Results and Net Profit

Accounts filed for Causeway Consortium Holdings, the holding company overseeing Applegreen, reveal a stark contrast to the previous year's performance. The group posted a net loss of €123 million in the prior reporting period before achieving this positive bottom line. The €83.1 million net profit stands as a direct recovery from these substantial past losses, highlighting the impact of strategic asset divestments on the company's balance sheet.

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Despite the return to net profit, the company continues to carry the heavy burden of debt incurred during the acquisition. Gross finance costs rose to €188.7 million in 2025, an increase from €158.4 million in 2024. These costs stem from total borrowings of €2.79 billion at the end of December, which include €1.23 billion in bank loans, €281.3 million in high-cost junior debt known as payment-in-kind notes owed to Blackstone, and nearly €900 million in lease contracts.

Blackstone Ownership and EBITDA Performance Metrics

US private equity giant Blackstone Infrastructure Partners retains significant control, owning 59.5 per cent of the group. The acquisition was led by chairman Bob Etchingham, chief executive Joe Barrett, and the Blackstone unit. This ownership structure has defined the company's strategy, focusing on maintaining high operational efficiency to service its massive debt obligations to its primary investors.

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The business remains highly profitable at the EBITDA level, a key metric for lenders. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose to €304 million, up from €296.9 million in the previous year. This growth occurred even as revenues declined by 16 per cent to €3.24 billion, a drop attributed to the disposal of the UK filling station business rather than a decline in core operational efficiency.

Petrogas UK Sale Details and EG On The Move Transaction

The pivotal transaction involved the sale of the Petrogas Group UK business to EG On The Move. Applegreen received €202.7 million in cash for the portfolio, which comprised 98 locations. This deal generated the €121.2 million capital gain that underpinned the annual net profit. The transaction did not affect Applegreen's Welcome Break business in the UK or its operations in Northern Ireland, leaving the UK as the company's largest market by revenue.

Investment Acceleration and Future Strategic Plans

CEO Joe Barrett described the 2025 performance as satisfying, emphasizing ongoing redevelopment in the US and organic growth strategies. The group has invested €750 million into its business over the past two years, accelerating its original plan of €1 billion over five years. This acceleration targets significant opportunities in Ireland, the UK, and the US, including the expansion of electric vehicle charging networks across all three regions.

Looking ahead, Applegreen expects total investment spend to exceed €1 billion in the coming year. This aggressive expansion comes despite setbacks, such as walking away from a contentious 35-year deal to operate 18 motorway service areas in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Transport is now launching a new procurement process after Applegreen faced legal threats from an underbidder for that specific $750 million project.