April 2026 Weather in Ireland: A Month of Contrasts

Met Éireann’s climate statement reveals April 2026 was warmer and wetter than average, marked by early storms and a shift to drier conditions.

April 2026 presented a complex weather picture for Ireland , characterized by a blend of unsettled Atlantic conditions and periods of unusually warm temperatures. While the month began with the impact of Storm Dave and a prevalence of low-pressure systems bringing wind and rain, a shift towards high pressure from mid-April resulted in drier and sunnier conditions, ultimately leading to above-average temperatures nationwide.

Met Éireann’s climate statement, released on Tuesday, detailed that all weather stations across the country recorded temperatures exceeding the average for the month. The national mean temperature for April was recorded at 9.69 degrees Celsius, a significant 1.59 degrees above the 1961-1990 long-term average and 0.81 degrees above the more recent 1991-2020 average. This warmth was particularly pronounced in western regions of Ireland.

Despite the overall warmer trend, April was notably wet, ranking as the 21st wettest April since 1941, with rainfall reaching 113% of the recent long-term average. The distribution of rainfall was uneven, with the west experiencing considerably more precipitation than the east. The first two-thirds of April were dominated by a series of deep low-pressure systems, bringing frequent spells of wet and windy weather.

Storm Dave, which impacted the country on April 4th, brought strong gales, with storm-force winds recorded at Roches Point in County Cork. The highest gust recorded during the month reached 111km/h at both Roches Point and Valentia Observatory in County Kerry.

However, the latter part of the month saw a marked change as high pressure began to establish itself, bringing more settled conditions. This transition resulted in significant variations in sunshine hours across the country. Johnstown Castle in County Wexford enjoyed the highest monthly sunshine totals, recording 209.1 hours, while Valentia Observatory experienced the least, with 138.6 hours.

Rainfall totals also varied considerably, ranging from a low of 20.2mm at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin – its driest April since 2021 – to a high of 151.1mm at Valentia Observatory, marking its wettest April since 2018. The number of days with measurable rainfall ranged from 13 to 21 days depending on location. Interestingly, despite the overall wetness of the month, some eastern locations experienced prolonged dry spells.

Phoenix Park and Casement Aerodrome in Dublin both enjoyed 15 consecutive dry days starting from April 16th. The temperature extremes for the month were recorded at Claremorris, County Mayo, with a high of 21.3 degrees Celsius on April 24th, and Mount Dillon, County Roscommon, with a low of -1.8 degrees Celsius on April 13th. The Met Éireann report highlights the contrasting weather patterns experienced throughout April 2026, demonstrating the dynamic nature of Ireland’s climate.

The combination of early-month storms, followed by a shift to warmer, drier conditions, underscores the challenges in predicting and preparing for Ireland’s frequently changing weather. The data collected provides valuable insights for climate monitoring and future forecasting, contributing to a better understanding of long-term weather trends and their potential impacts. The detailed analysis of temperature, rainfall, sunshine hours, and wind speeds offers a comprehensive overview of the month’s meteorological conditions across the country





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Weather April 2026 Met Éireann Climate Storm Dave Temperature Rainfall Sunshine Wind

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet the judges for the IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2026With just a few weeks to go until the IMAGE PwC Businesswoman of the Year Awards, it is time to introduce the renowned judges on this year's awards p

Read more »

Ireland weather: Temperatures to drop to 2C as Met Eireann warns of unsettled showersMay is not starting off with particularly sunny weather conditions, so don't put away your rain jacket and umbrella just yet - here is your forecast for the week

Read more »

Ireland weather: Temperatures to drop to 2C as Met Eireann warns of unsettled showersMay is not starting off with particularly sunny weather conditions, so don't put away your rain jacket and umbrella just yet - here is your forecast for the week

Read more »

What is the new 2026 All-Ireland Football Championship format and how will it work?2026 will bring a new knockout-heavy system with second chances, more jeopardy and fewer dead rubbers

Read more »

Met Gala 2026: From Beyoncé to Blake Lively and an unrecognisable Bad BunnyTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

First Look: The Irish artists at Venice Biennale 2026, the ‘Olympics of the art world’Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »