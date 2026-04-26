April 24th, 2026: A Week of Diverse Cinema – Hathaway, Coel, Jackson and More

A look at the films released the week of April 24th, 2026, including David Lowery's 'Mother Mary' starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, Mark Jenkin's 'Rose of Nevada' with George MacKay and Callum Turner, Antoine Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic, and Genki Kawamura's 'Lost Man'.

The week of April 24th, 2026, sees a diverse range of cinematic offerings hitting screens, spearheaded by films featuring prominent talents like Anne Hathaway , Michaela Coel , George MacKay, Callum Turner , and a posthumous spotlight on the iconic Michael Jackson .

David Lowery’s ‘Mother Mary,’ a 15A-rated drama with a limited release and a runtime of 111 minutes, delves into the complex world of pop stardom. Anne Hathaway takes center stage as a singer navigating a crisis, reconnecting with Michaela Coel’s character, a dress designer. The film is described as a spooky and intricate piece, subtly referencing the works of Denis Wheatley, and is underscored by a haunting soundtrack crafted by Jack Antonoff, Charli XCX, and FKA Twigs.

‘Mother Mary’ isn’t a film that readily gives up its secrets; it’s a challenging watch that explores the isolating nature of fame, the sacrifices demanded by success, and the enduring power of female companionship. It’s a film geared towards audiences seeking something beyond the mainstream, a truly adventurous cinematic experience. Shifting gears, Mark Jenkin’s ‘Rose of Nevada,’ also a 15A-rated limited release spanning 114 minutes, presents a strikingly different aesthetic.

Jenkin, known for his distinctive, low-tech filmmaking style – utilizing 16mm film and wind-up cameras – ventures into the realm of time travel, set against the rugged backdrop of the Cornish coast. George MacKay and Callum Turner portray fishermen whose restored boat unexpectedly transports them back to their village thirty years prior. Unlike Jenkin’s previous work, ‘Enys Men,’ which maintained a certain emotional distance, ‘Rose of Nevada’ is deeply immersive, brimming with a raw, visceral humanity.

The film’s eccentric premise serves as a vehicle to explore the fragility of memory and how easily we can lose touch with even the recent past. It’s a thought-provoking piece that lingers long after the credits roll, prompting reflection on the passage of time and the enduring connections to our history.

Meanwhile, Antoine Fuqua’s ‘Michael,’ a 12A-rated biopic with a wider release and a length of 128 minutes, attempts to capture the essence of the King of Pop. Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, steps into the daunting role of portraying his uncle, backed by a substantial production budget. While Jaafar Jackson delivers a commendable performance, channeling Michael’s mannerisms and stage presence, the film largely functions as a lavish recreation of his iconic performances.

The soundtrack, naturally, is filled with Michael Jackson’s timeless hits. However, the biopic has drawn criticism for its sanitized portrayal of the artist’s life, omitting controversial aspects and key figures like Elizabeth Taylor and Janet Jackson. Despite these omissions, the film is expected to be a commercial success, potentially paving the way for further biopics that may continue to gloss over complex truths.

Finally, Genki Kawamura’s ‘Lost Man,’ a 12A-rated film with a general release and a runtime of 95 minutes, offers a unique and compelling adaptation of a video game. The film follows a man trapped within a Japanese subway station, forced to navigate an endless labyrinth and decipher subtle anomalies in his surroundings. The psychological thriller, starring Kazunari Ninomiya, draws comparisons to classic works like ‘The Shining’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ creating a disorienting and unsettling atmosphere.

It’s a deceptively simple premise that unfolds into a captivating exploration of existential dread and the search for meaning in a seemingly meaningless world





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Anne Hathaway Michaela Coel George Mackay Callum Turner Michael Jackson Mother Mary Rose Of Nevada Michael (Biopic) Lost Man Film Releases Movie Reviews

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