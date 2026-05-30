Aqua Sana Forest Spa: A Hidden Gem in the Heart of the Longford Forest

Deputy Editor Blathin de Paor reveals why Aqua Sana Forest Spa is one of Ireland's best spas, with its unique blend of natural surroundings and luxurious treatments. The spa offers a range of thermal experiences, wellness sessions, and treatments, including a 50-minute VOYA Escape Ritual. With its stunning natural surroundings and expertly trained therapists, Aqua Sana Forest Spa is the perfect place to escape the stresses of everyday life and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

Deputy Editor Blathin de Paor escaped to Aqua Sana Forest Spa for a day of relaxation in the heart of the Longford forest at Center Parcs and reveals why its one of Ireland's best spas.

When you hear Center Parcs, a luxury spa may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But tucked away in the heart of the Longford forest, Aqua Sana Forest Spa is not only a great place to unwind, but also a perfect escape from the family-focused atmosphere of Center Parcs. I first visited while staying at Center Parcs with my family and have since returned twice more - even buying vouchers for friends afterwards.

This time, I visited with my mum for a day dedicated entirely to relaxing, switching off and doing very little at all. After breakfast in the Vitalé Café Bar, we stepped into the spa to explore its 21 nature-inspired experiences. While there is a suggested thermal journey, we preferred to wander at our own pace between the different saunas, steam rooms and relaxation areas before our treatments.

There is plenty to discover, from ice caves and volcanic mists to lava saunas and salt steam rooms. But the Nordic Sauna was the standout for me. Lying back on the warm wooden benches while looking out onto the surrounding forest felt deeply calming - the kind of mindful relaxation that is very easy to get used to.

Outside, the heated courtyard pool and hot tubs make it difficult to remember you are in the middle of the Irish countryside, while the Forest Awakening walkway adds another layer of calm to the experience. There are also countless spots to curl up and switch off between treatments. My favourite was the darkened room filled with gently rocking heated water beds - pure weightless comfort.

I also loved the Fireside Relax area, where guests can sink into oversized cocoon beds beside the soft glow and crackle of an open fire. One of Aqua Sana's most unique offerings is its complimentary wellness sessions. Guests can choose from a selection of classes throughout the day, attending as many or as few as they like.

I joined a sleep workshop focused on relaxation techniques and sleep hygiene, finishing with a guided meditation, while my mum opted for a sound bath session. Together, we also attended a skincare discovery class, where therapists guided guests through VOYA and Elemis products using a mini facial ritual. Between the thermal experiences and wellness sessions alone, you could easily spend the day there without ever booking a treatment and still leave feeling completely restored.

That said, the treatments themselves are excellent. As part of the Signature Forest Spa Day package, I had a 50-minute VOYA Escape Ritual featuring a citrus-spiced back exfoliation, warming massage and glow facial. By the time I emerged, any lingering tension had melted away and my skin looked noticeably brighter. Afterwards, we enjoyed lunch and a glass of prosecco in the café - and if you visit, do not skip the Chocolate Acorn mousse, which was absolutely sublime.

The Signature Forest Spa Day with VOYA starts from €179 and includes a 50-minute treatment, spa access, wellness sessions, lunch and a glass of prosecco. It is the kind of spa day that genuinely feels like an escape, and one I will continue recommending as one of the best spa experiences in Ireland. I have visited many of Ireland's top spas, but Aqua Sana Forest Spa stands out for its unique blend of natural surroundings and luxurious treatments.

The spa's commitment to wellness and relaxation is evident in every detail, from the peaceful atmosphere to the expertly trained therapists. Whether you're looking to unwind after a busy week or simply want to treat yourself to a day of pampering, Aqua Sana Forest Spa is an absolute must-visit. With its stunning natural surroundings and luxurious treatments, it's the perfect place to escape the stresses of everyday life and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

Aqua Sana Forest Spa is a hidden gem in the heart of the Longford forest, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a truly unforgettable spa experience. Whether you're a seasoned spa-goer or just looking for a relaxing day out, Aqua Sana Forest Spa has something for everyone. From the moment you step into the spa, you'll feel a sense of calm and tranquility that will stay with you long after you leave.

The spa's focus on natural surroundings and wellness makes it the perfect place to unwind and rejuvenate, and I'm confident that you'll love it just as much as I do. I have visited many spas in Ireland, but none have left me feeling as refreshed and revitalized as Aqua Sana Forest Spa. The combination of natural surroundings, luxurious treatments, and expertly trained therapists makes it a truly unique and unforgettable experience.

Whether you're looking to relax and unwind or simply want to treat yourself to a day of pampering, Aqua Sana Forest Spa is an absolute must-visit. With its stunning natural surroundings and luxurious treatments, it's the perfect place to escape the stresses of everyday life and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

Aqua Sana Forest Spa is a hidden gem in the heart of the Longford forest, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a truly unforgettable spa experience. Whether you're a seasoned spa-goer or just looking for a relaxing day out, Aqua Sana Forest Spa has something for everyone. From the moment you step into the spa, you'll feel a sense of calm and tranquility that will stay with you long after you leave.

The spa's focus on natural surroundings and wellness makes it the perfect place to unwind and rejuvenate, and I'm confident that you'll love it just as much as I do. Aqua Sana Forest Spa is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a relaxing and rejuvenating spa experience. Its unique blend of natural surroundings and luxurious treatments makes it a truly unforgettable experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Whether you're looking to relax and unwind or simply want to treat yourself to a day of pampering, Aqua Sana Forest Spa is the perfect place to escape the stresses of everyday life and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul. Aqua Sana Forest Spa is a hidden gem in the heart of the Longford forest, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a truly unforgettable spa experience.

Whether you're a seasoned spa-goer or just looking for a relaxing day out, Aqua Sana Forest Spa has something for everyone. From the moment you step into the spa, you'll feel a sense of calm and tranquility that will stay with you long after you leave. The spa's focus on natural surroundings and wellness makes it the perfect place to unwind and rejuvenate, and I'm confident that you'll love it just as much as I do.





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Aqua Sana Forest Spa Center Parcs Longford Forest Ireland's Best Spas Luxury Spa Thermal Experiences Wellness Sessions Treatments VOYA Escape Ritual Natural Surroundings Expertly Trained Therapists

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