Architectural Masterpiece at 44 Raglan Lane Hits the Dublin Market for 2.25 Million

A sophisticated, architect-designed four-bedroom mews in Dublin 4, known for its artistic heritage and award-winning layout, is now available for sale.

Number 44 Raglan Lane , a stunning architectural gem located in the prestigious heart of Dublin, has officially entered the property market. Listed with Sherry FitzGerald for 2.25 million euros, this four-bedroom mews property offers 207 square meters of sophisticated living space and holds a coveted B2 energy rating.

The residence is deeply intertwined with Irish artistic heritage, as the current owner is a descendant of a prominent artist whose work was recently showcased in the National Gallery of Ireland alongside the legendary Mainie Jellett. This familial appreciation for aesthetics is evident throughout the home, which serves as both a private residence and a gallery for the owners own collection, perfectly illuminated by the abundant natural light that floods the interior through clever architectural design. Designed by the award-winning Mahoney Architecture, the house was a recipient of the Opus Building of the Year award, reflecting its structural excellence and high-end finish. The property underwent a significant transformation in 2019 when a former garage was converted into a versatile sitting room, while the first floor was expanded to accommodate a luxurious main bedroom suite. The exterior of the home, featuring a tasteful combination of brick and tile, creates an inviting facade, while the interior is defined by rich iroko wood joinery. Every detail, from the skirting boards to the staircase and window frames, reflects a commitment to quality. The ground floor features limestone flooring throughout, complemented by underfloor heating, and an open-plan layout that blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living. The kitchen and dining areas are cleverly partitioned from the rear living space by internal courtyards with frameless glass walls, which currently house sculptures by the celebrated Irish artist John Behan, turning the architecture itself into a display piece. Moving to the upper level, the residence offers a spacious, light-filled landing that leads to a comprehensive primary suite, which includes a dedicated dressing room, a private en suite shower room, and a dual-aspect bedroom. Two additional double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, provide ample space for family or guests. The connection to nature is maintained even in the back garden, which features a limestone patio, an outdoor fireplace, and an artificial lawn, creating an ideal setting for al fresco dining. Located just a short stroll from the green expanses of Herbert Park, the bustling villages of Donnybrook and Ballsbridge, and only a 25-minute walk from St Stephen Green, the property represents a rare opportunity to acquire a design-led home in one of Dublin’s most desirable neighborhoods as the current owners look to transition to a new family project





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