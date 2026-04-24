Ardal O'Hanlon's Moving Tribute to Late Father on The Late Late Show

Comedian Ardal O'Hanlon shared a heartfelt and emotional tribute to his late father, Dr. Rory O'Hanlon, on The Late Late Show, discussing his father's life as a GP and politician and the impact he had on his life.

The Friday night broadcast of The Late Late Show resonated deeply with viewers as comedian Ardal O'Hanlon shared a poignant and emotional tribute to his late father, Dr. Rory O'Hanlon.

O'Hanlon, widely recognized for his iconic role as Father Dougal Maguire in the beloved Channel 4 comedy Father Ted, appeared on the RTÉ chat show to discuss his newly released novel. However, the conversation took a deeply personal turn when host Patrick Kielty gently steered the discussion towards the recent passing of his father, who died at the age of 92. Kielty offered his sincere condolences, acknowledging the profound and often overwhelming nature of grief.

Ardal spoke with heartfelt sincerity about his father's remarkable life and dedication to public service. He described Dr. O'Hanlon as a man who lived a full and eventful existence, consistently driven by a strong work ethic and a deep sense of social responsibility. Initially practicing as a General Practitioner, Dr. O'Hanlon was committed to his patients, available around the clock. He then transitioned into a career in politics, continuing his tireless efforts to serve the community.

Ardal fondly recalled his father’s unwavering commitment to helping others, regardless of their background or social standing. He emphasized that his father treated everyone with equal care and respect, extending his compassion to travelers, immigrants, and individuals from all walks of life, embodying a true sense of patriotism. Ardal shared childhood memories of eagerly accompanying his father on house calls, viewing them as exciting adventures.

While acknowledging his father’s dedication sometimes meant he wasn’t always physically present, Ardal spoke with understanding and affection. He explained that the demands of his father’s profession simply left little time for anything else. These experiences, however, profoundly impacted him, offering a unique glimpse into the realities of human life from a young age. Being present during these house calls allowed him to witness firsthand the dramas and complexities of people’s lives, shaping his perspective and influencing his later work.

He described the novelty of entering different homes and observing the world around him, a formative experience that left a lasting impression. Following the broadcast, social media platforms were flooded with messages from viewers expressing their empathy and admiration for Ardal’s heartfelt tribute. Many shared their own memories of a time when GPs were integral parts of their communities, providing a level of personal care that is often absent in modern healthcare.

Viewers commented on the striking resemblance between Ardal and his father, and praised the comedian for his honest and moving portrayal of his relationship with Dr. O'Hanlon. One viewer wrote, 'Great memories for Ardal,' while another remarked, 'Wow! Ardal is the image of his Dad.

' A third viewer specifically highlighted the resonance of Ardal’s recollections of accompanying his father on house calls, noting that it evoked a sense of a bygone era. The segment served as a touching reminder of the dedication and selflessness of those who devote their lives to public service, and the enduring impact of a father’s love and example.

The outpouring of support and shared experiences underscored the power of The Late Late Show to connect with audiences on a deeply emotional level, and to celebrate the lives of those who have made a significant contribution to society. The interview provided a beautiful and intimate portrait of a man who dedicated his life to serving others, and the lasting legacy he left behind





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Ardal O'hanlon Late Late Show Rory O'hanlon Tribute Father Ted Patrick Kielty GP Politics Ireland RTÉ

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