Dublin's Ardan Collective buys the Cliff at Lyons estate in Co Kildare from Barry O'Callaghan, renaming it the Village at Lyons to restore heritage and expand operations to seven days.

Dublin-based independent hospitality group Ardan Collective has completed the acquisition of the prestigious Cliff at Lyons estate in County Kildare. The transaction was finalized this month, with the property changing hands from businessman Barry O'Callaghan to the group for an undisclosed financial sum. This strategic move expands the portfolio managed by Ardan Collective, which currently operates a diverse range of hotels across both Ireland and Britain.

Village at Lyons Renamed to Reflect Heritage

Under the new ownership structure established by Ardan Collective, the estate will revert to its original historical designation, the Village at Lyons. The group explicitly stated that this rebranding is intended to reflect the distinctive heritage of the destination and its diverse hospitality offerings. Sheila O'Riordan, the founder and chief executive of Ardan Collective, emphasized their commitment to honoring the property's rich history while simultaneously enhancing its reputation as a leading luxury countryside destination in the region.

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Operations Expansion and Strategic Ambition

Ardan Collective has outlined a clear ambition to significantly increase the operational capacity of the site. The group plans to expand the estate's opening schedule from its current status of three days a week to a seven-day operating model. This expansion is designed to elevate the guest experience and broaden the overall offering available to visitors. The acquisition brings the total number of venues in the Ardan Collective portfolio to fifteen properties, marking a notable growth in their market presence.

Historical Ownership by Tony Ryan and Barry O'Callaghan

The property has a notable history of ownership by prominent figures in the Irish business community. The buildings, which date back to the early nineteenth century and sit along the Grand Canal, were originally purchased in 1996 by Ryanair cofounder Tony Ryan. Ryan lived in the main house during the period while the village underwent significant restoration. In 2016, businessman Barry O'Callaghan subsequently purchased the property from Ryan, initiating his tenure as the owner.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Custodianship

Barry O'Callaghan described his decade-long ownership as a privilege, stating that he and his team viewed themselves as custodians of the estate's remarkable history. He noted that they invested significantly in the estate during their time owning it. Sheila O'Riordan echoed these sentiments, noting that she fell in love with the unique character of the Village at Lyons from the first day she viewed it. She expressed pride in building upon the restoration legacy established by Tony Ryan and Barry O'Callaghan.

Property Details and Physical Attributes

The estate is located in Celbridge, County Kildare, and spans a total of twenty acres. The hotel facilities include forty-seven bedrooms and additional self-catering accommodation for guests. The property features a comprehensive spa and an outdoor thermal suite, catering to luxury travelers seeking relaxation. The estate was initially brought to the market in March by Lisney Sotheby's International Realty, with an asking price of twenty million euros.