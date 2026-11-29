Argentina secured a decisive 34-26 victory over Scotland at Allianz Stadium, ending Gregor Townsend's side hopes with late tries from Tom Jordan and George Horne.

Argentina delivered a commanding 34-26 performance to defeat Scotland in a Nations Championship clash that concluded the calendar year for the Scottish team. The match took place at Allianz Stadium, where the atmosphere was notably subdued with large numbers of empty seats visible throughout the venue. Scotland entered the contest targeting a third successive victory, but their injury-hit squad struggled to maintain momentum against a more fired-up Argentine side.

Core Match Dynamics and Early Struggles

Scotland began the game with an energetic start, scoring their first try in the eighth minute through a well-executed team play. Josh Bayliss utilized a strong carry to draw in the Pumas defense before releasing Huw Jones, who subsequently passed to Jamie Dobie to cross the line. Despite this early success, Scotland's forwards generally failed to make a significant dent on the gainline, signaling underlying issues with their forward pack.

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Defensive vulnerabilities emerged shortly after the opening score when Tomas Albornoz slipped between two tacklers with ease. Argentina's attacking precision was on full display as their fly-half scored, benefiting from impressive offloading in the build-up. Although James Crombie documented a disallowed try for Geronimo Prisciantelli due to a knock-on, the warning signs for Scotland were clear. Two minutes later, wing Ignacio Mendy sprinted into the left corner after exploiting narrow midfield defending against a line-out.

Argentina's Attack and Half-Time Adjustments

The Pumas continued to inflict damage on Gregor Townsend's side, exposing weaknesses in the backline through neat attacking plays. Rodrigo Isgro crossed for another try as Scotland's defense was easily beaten. Just as the teams approached half-time, an incident involving Finn Russell and Faustino Sanchez Valarolo required medical attention. Valarolo was carried from the pitch on a stretcher following a collision, marking a significant pause in the action before the break.

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Scotland emerged for the second half with renewed purpose, generating more forward momentum. They were rewarded when Rory Darge scored, sparking a brief resurgence. However, the momentum shifted again due to disciplinary issues. Rodrigo Martinez received a yellow card for a high tackle on Huw Jones, who then passed an HIA. Rory Sutherland was also sin-binned for pulling down a maul, leaving Scotland severely depleted during a critical period.

Second Half Surge and Decisive Tries

Despite the numerical disadvantage, it only delayed Argentina's dominance. Julian Montoya crossed the line, capitalizing on a vulnerability the Pumas had identified in the Scottish maul. The Argentine team's determination was evident as they pressed their advantage. In the 59th minute, man-of-the-match Juan Martin Scelzo was released into space. The marauding number eight shrugged off Jamie Dobie and dummied Finn Russell, securing his team's fifth try.

Argentina's extra class and determination propelled them home, with late tries from Tom Jordan and George Horne distorting the final scoreline to 34-26. While Scotland hinted at a fightback in the final minutes, the fire had died out. The defeat meant that the battle of the hemisphere would be decided by the Nations Championship final between France and South Africa, leaving Scotland's year ending in disappointment after a lifeless display.