Argentina Name Squad for Nations Championship Clash with Ireland in Dublin

Felipe Contepomi's Argentina prepare to face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, seeking a first-ever win in Dublin while integrating new caps and Shaun Edwards' defensive system.

Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi has finalized his squad for Friday night's Nations Championship clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Kick-off is set for 8.10pm.

The Pumas have never beaten Ireland on Irish soil, a streak they are determined to end. Ireland have won all 11 previous meetings in Dublin, though Argentina have defeated Ireland at the 1999, 2007 and 2015 World Cups. Contepomi led a training session at the UCD Bowl, appearing relaxed alongside his 33-man squad. The group is drawn from eight different countries, presenting a major logistical challenge.

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The team gathered in London for a three-day camp before traveling to Dublin on Sunday. Managing a globally dispersed roster is one of international rugby's toughest organizational hurdles, yet Contepomi and his staff have navigated it successfully. Argentina have won in Ireland recently, beating Andy Farrell's British and Irish Lions 28-24 in the summer of 2025 at a sold-out Aviva Stadium. That victory came before the Lions departed for their tour of Australia.

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Argentina's Rugby Championship Record

It underlined Argentina's ability to produce brilliant one-off performances, though they struggle for consistency in the Rugby Championship against South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. Since joining the competition in 2012, Argentina have won 14 of 69 games. In 2024, Argentina came close in Dublin, trailing 12-0 after six minutes following tries from Jack Crowley and Mack Hansen. A Joe McCarthy score put Ireland 22-9 ahead at half-time.

A sensational 45-metre try from Juan Cruz Mallia brought Argentina back to 22-19. With two minutes into the red, the Pumas were camped five metres from the Irish tryline but knocked on under pressure from McCarthy and Cian Healy. Ireland held on for a relieved win in front of a 51,700 sell-out crowd. Three years earlier, in 2021, Ireland hammered Argentina 53-7, with all seven tries scored by forwards.

This Friday, a similar blowout is not expected. The teamsheets are set to be fairly similar to the 2024 match, although Ireland are without Caelan Doris, Crowley, James Lowe and Garry Ringrose, plus replacements Healy and Peter O'Mahony. Argentina will be missing Thomas Gallo and Santiago Carreras from their match day 23. The addition of Shaun Edwards as defense coach has been welcomed by players.

Simon Benitez Cruz Profile

Scrumhalf Simon Benitez Cruz said Edwards brings meticulous detail to defensive drills. Benitez Cruz, 25, plays for Newcastle and made his debut off the bench against the Lions. He has 16 caps, with nine starts. His journey is unconventional: he left rugby at 22 to surf in Australia, then started a furniture business.

He returned through Super Rugby Americas with Pampas XV and Tarukas, where he was league MVP. Benitez Cruz comes from a family of scrumhalves. His grandfather, father and younger brother all played the position for Club Universitario de Buenos Aires. Contepomi praised Benitez Cruz for his intelligence, bravery and skill set.

The coach said his rapid rise in the professional ranks has been impressive. Edwards and Contepomi share a philosophy of using space while maintaining a disciplined defensive system that allows players to express themselves. Backrower Joaquin Moro, 27, earned his second cap against the Lions. He plays for Leicester and came from a less traditional rugby background in southern Buenos Aires, where his talent was identified later in his youth.

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Moro studied medicine from age 18 to 22 but dropped his studies to commit fully to rugby. He joined Pampas in Super Rugby Americas in 2023, bridging the gap between semi-professional and elite levels. He views the league's standard as comparable to New Zealand's NPC. Moro expressed excitement and apprehension about facing Ireland, expecting a highly intense and physical encounter.

Ticket Sales And Squad News

He noted that Argentina and Ireland share similar rugby philosophies, suggesting a contest defined by hard contact and one-on-one duels. Moro highlighted the influence of former captain Pablo Montoya on his development, particularly in set-piece execution and ruck efficiency. He said Montoya's guidance has been important in his adaptation to international rugby. For Ireland, 48,848 tickets had been sold by Tuesday afternoon, according to the IRFU.

The 2024 game was a 51,700 sell-out, but this year's attendance may be lower. Ireland are favourites for Friday, but a huge blowout is not expected. Argentina sit fourth in the Southern Hemisphere table of the Nations Championship, having won only one of their three July games against Scotland, Wales and England. They have ground to make up.

Like Ireland, this is the start of Argentina's World Cup year, with the 2027 tournament in the background of every decision. Contepomi's men will be favourites to top Pool C, which also includes Fiji, Spain and Canada. If they win a Round of 16 tie against a third-placed team from the pool stages, Argentina could meet Ireland in a World Cup quarter-final in Brisbane on 31 October 2027. It seems unlikely either side will change much before then.

Argentina's Dublin Mission

As the Pumas prepare for Friday's kickoff, the integration of new talent and refinement of defensive structures under Edwards and Contepomi will be pivotal. The squad's ability to manage diverse professional commitments while maintaining cohesive team dynamics remains a key focus. Argentina's primary mission is another historic win on Irish soil, and they will be motivated by the chance to finally break their Dublin losing streak.